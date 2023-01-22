The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Light rail construction ramps up affecting bus timetables as students head back to school

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 23 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of what light rail will look like after London Circuit is raised. Picture supplied

Canberra residents have been urged to allow extra time to travel and to make use of public transport with major infrastructure projects likely to cause delays for drivers from next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.