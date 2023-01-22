Canberra residents have been urged to allow extra time to travel and to make use of public transport with major infrastructure projects likely to cause delays for drivers from next week.
Changes to bus timetables will be enacted from next Monday, including adjustments to some school bus services as students head back for term one.
Increased travel time has been scheduled into bus journeys for buses running through the city, as light rail construction reduces traffic flow.
The ACT government has advised the raising of London Circuit will be underway at the same time other significant public and private infrastructure projects ramp up in the north and south of Canberra, which will likely impact traffic across the network.
Work has commenced on the public transport interchange for CIT Woden, with a temporary bus interchange opening on January 30.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said, as Canberrans head back to work, connecting to Rapid buses or the light rail service at one of the Park and Ride areas was strongly encouraged.
"As we build the transport infrastructure today that is important for Canberra's future there will be temporary disruption to the traffic network from the construction, whether you are commuting by car or by bus," Mr Steel said.
"These investments will keep Canberra moving and help us to avoid future traffic gridlock issues, which creates problems in so many other cities."
The ACT government said the new bus timetable includes adjustments to some school bus services to better meet school bell times.
It said the Rapid bus service will operate at least every 15 minutes between 7am and 7pm on weekdays. However, some local services will be reduced to an hourly off-peak frequency from next week.
Mr Steel said the government had prioritised maintaining bus service frequency during peak periods when most of customers travel.
"We're keeping our promise to invest in major new infrastructure, including delivering light rail stage two and the CIT Woden project," he said.
Mr Steel said alternative methods for commuting from next week were recommended, with more cars on the road as Canberrans got back to work and school.
"This could mean taking public transport instead of driving, riding your bike, walking, using our city-wide e-scooter network or travelling by car outside peak times to alleviate congestion or save time and frustration," he said.
A review of the new timetable will be conducted in the middle of the year, once traffic impacts are realised and tested across the network.
Local bus route changes will include:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
