A driver of a vehicle alleged to have been driven at excessive speed across Canberra has been arrested while attempting to flee police by hiding out in a Florey resident's garage on Sunday night.
The 28-year-old Spence man was allegedly observed driving a red Volkswagen Golf hatchback at high speed on Kingsford Smith Drive, Latham at about 8.05pm.
Police say the man travelled in excess of 160 km/h, weaving in and out of traffic on Southern Cross Drive and causing other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision.
The man, who was on bail for dangerous driving related offences at the time, is alleged to have failed to stop for police when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Coulter Drive soon after.
Soon after, the Golf reportedly failed to negotiate a left hand turn onto John Cleland Crescent, Florey. The vehicle is reported to have crossed a centre traffic island colliding with a gutter.
Police say the driver and a female passenger then fled from the scene, jumping a nearby fence.
"About 8:30pm, a Florey resident alerted nearby police to an unknown noise in her garage," police said.
"Officers attended the address and located the driver of the Volkswagen Golf in the garage."
The 28-year-old Spence man was arrested for breaching bail conditions relating to an incident on November 23.
He was also charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and trespassing.
The man is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
