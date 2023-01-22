The Canberra Times
Spence man arrested after allegedly speeding through Latham

By Alex Crowe
Updated January 23 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:15am
The driver of a red Volkswagen Golf hatchback is alleged to have driven at excessive speed on Kingsford Smith Drive. Picture Supplied

A driver of a vehicle alleged to have been driven at excessive speed across Canberra has been arrested while attempting to flee police by hiding out in a Florey resident's garage on Sunday night.

