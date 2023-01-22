A driver accused of weaving in and out of traffic and hiding in a garage was given police bail only two months prior for allegedly committing similar driving offences and hiding in a garden.
In a statement, ACT Policing said the driver of a vehicle, alleged to have been driven at excessive speed across Canberra, was arrested after trying to flee police by hiding out in a Florey resident's garage on Sunday night.
The 28-year-old man was seen driving a red Volkswagen Golf hatchback, allegedly at high speed, on Kingsford Smith Drive in Latham at about 8.05pm.
Police allege the car was being driven at more than 160km/h, weaving in and out of traffic on Southern Cross Drive, and causing other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision.
The man, who was on bail for dangerous driving-related charges at the time, is alleged to have failed to stop for police when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Coulter Drive.
Soon after, the Golf reportedly failed to negotiate a left-hand turn on to John Cleland Crescent, Florey, before crossing a centre traffic island then colliding with a gutter.
Police allege the driver and a female passenger then fled from the scene, jumping a nearby fence.
"About 8:30pm, a Florey resident alerted nearby police to an unknown noise in her garage," police said.
"Officers attended the address and located the driver of the Volkswagen Golf in the garage."
The Spence man was arrested for breaching bail conditions relating to an incident on November 23 after which he was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving while disqualified.
The same charges, plus one count of trespassing, were laid following the latest alleged offending incident. He has not pleaded.
READ ALSO:
The alleged offender, Jamie Leslie Ziegler, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court heard Ziegler's alleged offending in November involved him speeding at 120km/h in an 80km/h zone after he drove onto the Barton Highway from Kuringa Drive.
Police eventually arrested him while he hid in a garden.
At the time, he admitted to being the driver but denied the offences.
He was released on bail by police to attend court on January 30 when the latest alleged offences on Saturday occurred.
Ziegler's bail application on Monday was opposed by the prosecution based on a number of grounds, including the likelihood of failing to appear and of endangering the safety of anyone.
Defence lawyer Ewan Small said his client had substantial prosocial motivation to comply with any bail conditions.
He said Ziegler's mother was "very, very ill" and needs full-time care following the diagnosis of dementia about one year ago.
The court heard there was a prospect his mother may die within the year.
Mr Small said the conditions Ziegler had been on for the first set of charges were "very minimal" and that it was "open to impose much more onerous conditions" to address the prosecution's concerns.
Chief magistrate Lorraine Walker chose not to hear from the prosecution and said the alleged offences were "highly concerning".
She said the prosecution case had strong evidence.
"In terms of the failure-to-appear ground, I'm not particularly concerned about that, but I am concerned about the safety of the community," Ms Walker said.
She said the alleged offending "causes real risks to the safety of other road users" which had been "far too prevalent on our roads".
The case is set for return on February 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.