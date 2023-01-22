The Canberra Times
Jamie Leslie Ziegler refused ACT court bail for alleged driving offences in Canberra

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe, and Toby Vue
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 10:15am
Jamie Leslie Ziegler was refused bail on Monday. Picture Facebook

A driver accused of weaving in and out of traffic and hiding in a garage was given police bail only two months prior for allegedly committing similar driving offences and hiding in a garden.

