Jan 29: A Brush with Poetry: Hear contemporary and traditional voices at the first free open mic soirée for 2023 at Café on Queen, 15 Queen Street, Binalong, 1.30pm for 2pm start. Text 0401 289 178 for info or to book your place in the room. A Binalong Arts Group Inc event. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
February 6: Geoff's Poetry at Smith's at 7pm features Paul Kane, an American poet who lives part of the year in Castlemaine, Victoria, and Canberran Moya Pacey, whose most recent work is Doggerland. Tickets $5/$10, bookings via smithsalternative.com.
February 14: At Muse at 8pm, the Translations Book Club embarks on a journey of scientific discovery with Chilean author Benjamin Labatut's novel, When We Cease to Understand the World (trans. Adrian Nathan West). See: musecanberra.com.au.
February 15: At 6pm, the Friends of the National Library of Australia will host an online live Zoom discussion with award-winning writer Dervla McTiernan, author of the Cormac Reilly series. This discussion will be facilitated by Anna Steele. The access link will be emailed to all attendees one week prior to the event, with a reminder sent the day before. $10 Members/$15 non-members. See: nla.gov.au/events.
February 16: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Melbourne law professor Rebecca Giblin and American best-selling author Cory Doctorow will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on their new book, Chokepoint Capitalism, which documents how big tech and big content have captured creative labour markets and how we can win them back. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
February 22: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Don Watson and Chris Wallace will be in conversation on Watson's new book, The Passion of Private White, that describes the meeting of two worlds: that of the intensely driven Vietnam veteran and anthropologist Neville White, and the world of hunter-gatherer clans in remote northern Australia. Cinema. Kambri Cultural Centre ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
Submissions are now open for the Text Prize for Young Adult and Children's Writing, an annual $10,000 prize awarded to an outstanding unpublished manuscript. Eligible writers can also enter the Steph Bowe Mentorship for Young Writers, an initiative designed to nurture and encourage a writer under the age of 25. Submissions for the Text Prize close on February 20, The winner will be announced in mid-2023 and will receive a publishing contract with Text and a $10,000 advance against royalties. See: textpublishing.com.au.
The Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meetings for the first half of 2023 are as follows (all on Wednesdays): February 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
The first Canberra Lifeline Book Fair for 2023 will be on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12 to raise money for the local phone crisis service. It will have a huge range of fiction and non-fiction books, magazines, sheet music, records, CDs, DVDs, games and more. Entry via gold coin donation and tap and go. See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
