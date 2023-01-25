Among the upcoming art and social history exhibitions announced for later this year are Settled/Unsettled. exploring refugee and migrant experiences - "It's where social history and visual art intersect" - and Snapping Canberra: Canberra Press Photography as well as the touring exhibition How Cities Work, based on the Lonely Planet pop-up book by James Gulliver Hancock, where visitors can enter an immersive cityscape and discover its workings through tactile and immersive games and digital experiences.