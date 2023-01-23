Multiple businesses had their front doors smashed and were broken into during a crime spree targeting five Canberra shopping centres on Monday morning.
Three shops in Scullin - Sweet Bones Bakery, La Casetta Pizzeria and Sue's Kitchen - were hit at about 2.10am on Monday.
CCTV footage reportedly shows the intruders using an axe to break the glass door of the popular vegan cafe and bakery to let themselves in.
Video footage from other stores is believed to show various objects, including two Red Bull cans in at least one scenario, being used to break the glass of shopfronts in Florey, Hawker, Charnwood and Kippax.
Sweet Bones Bakery owner Emily Brindley said an employee alerted her to the break-in when the staff member arrived at work at 6am on Monday.
"They were in and out of three shops in under six minutes," Ms Brindley said.
"It's pretty gnarley."
The thieves are alleged to have taken an iPhone worth about $2000, $80 in cash, as well as the cash register and an EFTPOS machine from the store. The repair for the window has been quoted at about $1400.
Police fingerprinted stores and reviewed CCTV footage from multiple shops on Monday. At least two people have been captured on video taking part in the break-ins. They are reported to have been wearing masks and gloves.
Bernie's From The Bay, Oriental Kitchen and Charnies Noodle and Dumplings each had their front door smashed when thieves targeted the Charnwood shops.
Oriental Kitchen owner Beatrice Chen said it was the sixth time the store had been broken into in almost 13 years, including two break-ins in two months in 2019.
Ms Chen said it took a mental toll on her and her parents each time, particularly in 2019 when a stolen car was driven into the shop.
She said, at that time, they'd considered closing down for good.
"We still need an income. It's the remaining fear of when they come again. It's very scary," she said.
The thieves took off with the EFTPOS machine on Monday. The family business does not keep any other valuables on premises.
Ms Chen had been alerted to the break-in by the alarm monitoring company at about 2.47am.
"We can't turn our phones off," she said. "We know it will happen again."
Bernie's From The Bay owner Robert, who did not want to use his last name, said ongoing burglary attempts were making it harder and harder for small businesses to justify staying open.
Robert said there had once been a dentist at the Charnwood shops and it had shut down after being burgled multiple times.
"It's demoralising in a way," he said.
"There's probably a little bit of planning involved in the sense that they're driving from shopping centre to shopping centre smashing up shops.
"It's not just kids possibly pushing a trolley into the glass," he said.
Sweet Bones Bakery was able to open slightly later than usual on Monday, albeit without a window in the front door.
Ms Brindley said there had already been an outpouring of support from the Scullin community, which she was extremely grateful for.
"I'm happy that my staff were safe and nobody was injured, of course, and at the end of the day that's all that matters," Ms Brindley said.
"But it's stressful, you feel violated and really a bit sick.
"We've had lots of people message me privately asking how they can help and whether we need anything.
"We're really fortunate to live in such a lovely community that want to see us thrive."
Anyone that saw suspicious activity at any of these local shops Sunday to Monday is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au
