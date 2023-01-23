The Canberra Times
Sweet Bones Bakery among shops broken into during overnight spree

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 11:40am
The front door of Sweet Bones Bakery was smashed during a break in at Scullin on Monday morning. Picture Supplied

Three shops in Scullin are among the nine businesses targeted by thieves in what is believed to be an overnight crime spree involving multiple Belconnen locations.

