Three shops in Scullin are among the nine businesses targeted by thieves in what is believed to be an overnight crime spree involving multiple Belconnen locations.
Sweet Bones Bakery, La Casetta Pizzeria and Sue's Kitchen were all broken into at about 2.10am on Monday morning.
CCTV footage reportedly shows the intruders using an axe to break the glass door of the popular vegan cafe and bakery to let themselves in.
Police are investigating whether similar break-ins that occurred in Florey, Hawker, Charnwood and Kippax overnight are linked.
Sweet Bones Bakery owner Emily Brindley said an employee alerted her to the break in when the staff member arrived at work at 6am this morning.
"They were in and out of three shops in under six minutes," Ms Brindley said.
"It's pretty gnarley."
The thieves are alleged to have taken an iPhone worth about $2000, $80 in cash, as well as the cash register and an EFTPOS machine from the store.
The repair for the window has been quoted at about $1400.
A forensic team has begun investigations at all three Scullin shops, including finger printing and reviewing CCTV footage.
Sweet Bones Bakery was able to open slightly later than usual this morning, albeit without a window in the front door.
Ms Brindley said while they were fortunate that they had insurance, there was always an excess.
She said there had already been an outpouring of support from the Scullin community this morning, which she was extremely grateful for.
"I'm happy that my staff were safe and nobody was injured, of course, and at the end of the day that's all that matters," Ms Brindley said.
"But it's stressful, you feel violated and really a bit sick.
"We've had lots of people message me privately asking how they can help and whether we need anything.
"We're really fortunate to live in such a lovely community that want to see us thrive."
Police are currently contacting shopkeepers confirm any items taken and the value of damage caused to their premises.
Anyone that saw suspicious activity at any of these local shops last night (Sunday to Monday) is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
