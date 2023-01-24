Dramatic Productions presents this musical with music and lyrics by award winning writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen). It's about a group of 1960s US marines who go out for a big night on the town before being shipped off to Vietnam. They have an unsavoury bet - who can bring the ugliest date to a party? - but one of them, Eddie Birdlace, begins to have second thoughts. It's on at Gungahlin Theatre from January 27 to February 4, various dates and times. See: stagecenta.com.