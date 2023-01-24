The Canberra Times
Weekender January 25 2023: SoundOut 2023, Gershwin and Dogfight are on

By Ron Cerabona
January 25 2023 - 5:30am
Violinist Jon Rose. Picture supplied

1. SoundOut 2023

This is the 14th year of the improvisational and experimental music festival will explore the unknown, see within the fabric of sound, unravel the threads of normative musical praxis, and question sonic hegemonies. The artists will combine, mix, cross-fertilise, and move sound mountains. Among this year's artists are: Jon Rose (violin); Hermione Johnson (piano); Peter Knight (trumpet/revox tape player) Chloe Sobek (violin); Mark Cauvin (double bass); Joe Talia (drums); Alexandra Spence (tape manipulations/objects); and Dale Gorfinkel (vibraphone). It's on at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery from January 27 to 29, 2023. See: eventbrite.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

