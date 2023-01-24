Teena makes this point: "The potential of Aboriginal people in this country is smothered by prejudice every day. Smothered by police, by courts, by discrimination in workplaces and education. On January 26 this country celebrates colonisation and the ongoing oppression of our people. Most people don't know that Lachlan Macquarie declared the first public holiday on January 26 in 1818 and just two years prior he ordered the slaughter of our people (including our Burragorang chief) in the Appin Massacre. Now the NSW Premier wants to further destroy my family's cultural sites by further flooding the Burragorang Valley with the raising of the Warragamba Dam wall, all to allow wealthy developers to build more homes on floodplains. This country is offended he wore a Nazi uniform (as it should be) but is not offended that he said he was putting people before plants over the dam wall raising. Traditional owners are not even considered people."