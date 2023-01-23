The Canberra Times
Clive Williams | The role of private armies in today's conflicts when leaders are drawn to plausible deniability

By Clive Williams
January 24 2023 - 5:30am
The use of private armies allows governments and leaders, such as Vladimir Putin, pictured, plausible deniability over involvement in conflicts. Picture Getty Images

The two best-known private armies in modern times are America's "Blackwater" and Russia's "Wagner Group". While both prefer to employ former special forces operatives, the high demand for their profitable services means they have sometimes employed poorly disciplined "cowboy" elements.

