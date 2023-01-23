In 2007, it became notorious for the Nisour Square massacre in Baghdad, when Blackwater security guards killed 17 unarmed Iraqi civilians and wounded 20. In 2014, four of its operatives were tried in the US and found guilty of opening fire on a crowd of civilians while escorting a diplomatic convoy. One was given a life sentence while the other three were given 30-year prison terms. In December 2020, president Donald Trump pardoned them and they were released.