Some abled people would love it if this was a story about how I freshened my outlook on life and then all of my problems were solved. I know this from the sheer number of films and novels and TV shows where a disabled character "overcomes" their disability, or otherwise finds a way to become less disabled. This includes Forrest Gump and Born on the Fourth of July. It also includes Me Before You, where the disabled character commits suicide because he can't find a way to overcome his disability. I can't go on the internet without encountering another viral story of a disabled person who took on a hobby despite being told by their doctors not to, and then defeated an abled person in some competition and transcended prejudice and pain. What makes these stories so attractive to the abled community is that they are comforted knowing it's possible for a disabled person to act abled.

