Griffin Wright | I'll never be abled and don't want to be

By Griffin Wright
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
One of the activities I do to keep my brain busy when I'm struggling to fall asleep at night is to try and rearrange all the acronyms and initialisms of my conditions into words that make sense: ASD, EDS, OCD, POTS, SPD ... on and on and on they go. There aren't enough vowels yet, and far too many Ds. I keep trying anyway. Anything to make myself feel like I can have some sort of say over what those letters mean.

