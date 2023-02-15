One of the activities I do to keep my brain busy when I'm struggling to fall asleep at night is to try and rearrange all the acronyms and initialisms of my conditions into words that make sense: ASD, EDS, OCD, POTS, SPD ... on and on and on they go. There aren't enough vowels yet, and far too many Ds. I keep trying anyway. Anything to make myself feel like I can have some sort of say over what those letters mean.
Basically, I spend a lot of my life feeling tired, dizzy, in pain, anxious or overwhelmed. Disability management is a constant and lifelong adventure for me.
It just so happens that I was born broken in a whole host of different ways, and the ways that I'm broken fit into numerous sets of diagnostic criteria. Sometimes my disabilities conspire to make life just that little bit harder. One of my compulsions involves dislocating my shoulders over and over again, and there's not much I can do about that. Each set of letters just adds a name and an explanation for what existed long before doctors had anything to do with it.
These initials require me to constantly make decisions about either my physical or my mental health. Every decision has a different and often conflicting impact on my body and mind. I could spend more time resting, but any time spent doing nothing is time that my brain is entering overdrive. If I get even remotely close to getting bored, my brain decides to send a fleet of intrusive thoughts my way. "Intrusive thoughts" being unwanted thoughts about the worst possible things my brain can conjure up. I could spend more time exercising, but when my body is screaming out in pain it's probably not the best idea to go for a jog or lift weights. I could try to eat healthier, but my sensory issues mean that most foods are inedible as far as I'm concerned.
Some abled people would love it if this was a story about how I freshened my outlook on life and then all of my problems were solved. I know this from the sheer number of films and novels and TV shows where a disabled character "overcomes" their disability, or otherwise finds a way to become less disabled. This includes Forrest Gump and Born on the Fourth of July. It also includes Me Before You, where the disabled character commits suicide because he can't find a way to overcome his disability. I can't go on the internet without encountering another viral story of a disabled person who took on a hobby despite being told by their doctors not to, and then defeated an abled person in some competition and transcended prejudice and pain. What makes these stories so attractive to the abled community is that they are comforted knowing it's possible for a disabled person to act abled.
None of these stories are helpful. I am never going to be abled, and don't really want to be.
One impact of mostly seeing disabled people through media designed to inspire the abled is that I feel as though I have to find a battleground to compete with abled people on. It means I keep pushing to prove myself on as many fronts as possible. When I find something I'm good at, I cling to it for dear life as evidence to the world that I'm worthy despite my brokenness. I find myself speeding up more and more in a mad rush to be inspirational.
I want to hear the story of a disabled person who slowed down. I want to see someone who told abled people who expected them to have a secret talent to get stuffed. I want the story of someone who has never seen their disabilities as a superpower, and who never will. I want to feel the high that would come along with seeing a life like mine depicted properly. I want to see the kinds of stories disabled people are increasingly telling, instead of the kinds of stories abled people want to hear.
