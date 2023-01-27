Sweeney spends hours in therapy, working through past traumas that create despair and anger in his present. But on a stolen bike, "these streets intoxicate him. He feels he is flying. He rides now like a film director through brilliant scenes of colour and shape, to feel the atmosphere, the intimate mood of his sensations, the visceral tone of his own body moving within the larger frame of surfaces." In moments like these, characters dealing with pain escape into something almost beyond words.