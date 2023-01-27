The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Sweeney the Bicycles by Philip Salom review - a kaleidoscope of colour, place and character

By Suzannah Marshall Macbeth
January 28 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sweeney and the Bicycles is, like the bike wheels on the cover, a kaleidoscope - of colour, character and language, of past and present, and of suburb-specific Melbourne detail. Central to this are exquisite depictions of joy - wild, unregulated moments of escape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.