This is the 14th year of the improvisational and experimental music festival that, in its own words, "will explore the unknown, see within the fabric of sound, unravel the threads of normative musical praxis, and question sonic hegemonies" - sounds intriguing. The artists "will combine, mix, cross-fertilise, and move sound mountains to inspire inquiring ears and eyes" - doesn't sound like your typical concert. Among this year's artists are: Jon Rose (violin); Hermione Johnson (piano); Peter Knight (trumpet/revox tape player); Peter Farrar (saxophone); Gemma Horbury (trumpet); Dave Brown (guitar); Carmen Chan Schoenborn (piano /percussion); Gail Priest (electronics); Nikki Heywood (vocals/text), Clinton Green (electronics); and Elizabeth Jigalin (vibraphone/accordion). It's on at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery from January 27 to 29, 2023. See: eventbrite.com.au.
The Canberra Men's Choir is having an open night at the Harmonie German Club, 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah on Monday, January 30 from 7.30 to 9pm. Men are invited to come along and get to know the non-auditioned choir that welcomes all men who enjoy singing regardless of their musical experience and ability. If you've ever wanted to sing, this could be a good opportunity. For more information email canberramenschoir@gmail.com or visit canberramenschoir.net.
Canberra Repertory Society (REP) has had to cancel the first play of the 2023 season, Agnes of God because of illness. REP quickly sought and secured the rights to A.R. Gurney's Love Letters, which will be presented in a truncated season from March 15 to 26, directed by Kate Blackhurst. Love Letters is a bittersweet story of lifelong love told through letters that two people write to each other over the course of five decades from the 1930s to the 1980s. REP will contact people who have booked for Agnes of God. For more information and bookings see: canberrarep.org.au.
Dramatic Productions presents this musical with music and lyrics by award winning writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land). Adapted from the 1991 movie that starred River Phoenix, it's about a group of 1960s US marines who go out for a big night before being sent to Vietnam. They have an unsavoury bet - who can bring the ugliest date to a party? - but one of them begins to have pangs of conscience. It's on at Gungahlin Theatre until February 4, various dates and times. See: stagecenta.com.
It's your last chance to see Who Are You? Australian Portraiture, an exhibition featuring 130 works with subjects including Queen Elizabeth II, Cate Blanchett and David Gulpilil. It's on at the National Portrait Gallery and closes on Sunday, January 29. See: portrait.gov.au.
Dendy is showing some of the movies that have won the best picture Oscar. Next (Sunday January 29 at 3.45pm) is On the Waterfront (1954), starring Marlon Brando as a dockworker torn between doing the right thing and self-preservation. Also coming up soon is Mel Gibson's Braveheart (1996) on February 1 at 6pm. See: dendy.com.au.
The first exhibition for the year for Canberra Glassworks brings together the works of emerging artists Louis Grant, Jessica Murtagh, Shirley Jianzhen Wu and Madisyn Zabel. It's on until February 26, 2023. See: canberraglassworks.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.