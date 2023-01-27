Canberra Repertory Society (REP) has had to cancel the first play of the 2023 season, Agnes of God because of illness. REP quickly sought and secured the rights to A.R. Gurney's Love Letters, which will be presented in a truncated season from March 15 to 26, directed by Kate Blackhurst. Love Letters is a bittersweet story of lifelong love told through letters that two people write to each other over the course of five decades from the 1930s to the 1980s. REP will contact people who have booked for Agnes of God. For more information and bookings see: canberrarep.org.au.