Capital Life January 28 2023: SoundOut 2023, Dogfight and exhibitions are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 28 2023 - 5:00am
Peter Knight will perform at Sound Out. Picture supplied

SoundOut 2023

This is the 14th year of the improvisational and experimental music festival that, in its own words, "will explore the unknown, see within the fabric of sound, unravel the threads of normative musical praxis, and question sonic hegemonies" - sounds intriguing. The artists "will combine, mix, cross-fertilise, and move sound mountains to inspire inquiring ears and eyes" - doesn't sound like your typical concert. Among this year's artists are: Jon Rose (violin); Hermione Johnson (piano); Peter Knight (trumpet/revox tape player); Peter Farrar (saxophone); Gemma Horbury (trumpet); Dave Brown (guitar); Carmen Chan Schoenborn (piano /percussion); Gail Priest (electronics); Nikki Heywood (vocals/text), Clinton Green (electronics); and Elizabeth Jigalin (vibraphone/accordion). It's on at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery from January 27 to 29, 2023. See: eventbrite.com.au.

