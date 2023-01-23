The Canberra Times
Manuka streetscape chaos allowed to drag on too long

By Letters to the Editor
January 24 2023 - 5:30am
It is now more than two-and-a-half years since contractors started work on the redevelopment of the old Capitol Theatre site. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Like so many I'm appalled at the ongoing mess that is the old Capitol Theatre development in Manuka. It is a blot on our landscape. How much longer do we have to put up with this shambles? If I owned a Franklin Street business I would be ropeable.

