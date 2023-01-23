Like so many I'm appalled at the ongoing mess that is the old Capitol Theatre development in Manuka. It is a blot on our landscape. How much longer do we have to put up with this shambles? If I owned a Franklin Street business I would be ropeable.
There seems a strong possibility this nonsense could drag on for many more years. There is a need for common sense to prevail and I urge the ACT government and the developer to work together to find a solution to this unacceptable impasse.
Meanwhile my representations via Access Canberra to have the old barriers which are still blocking half the footpath removed have been totally ignored.
These are sad remnants of the bakery that closed years ago.
Your editorial philippic, "Why is health doing less with more", (canberratimes.com.au, Jan 21) asks a pointed question in comparing the ACT unfavourably with other jurisdictions.
You suggest that one reason why we are so poorly served on the health front is that we have repeatedly returned the same party to power over many successive elections.
It's hard to argue with that conclusion or with the evidence of that party's growing hubris and its focus on such ideologically-driven extravagances as the Woden tram, which appears to be steaming ahead (no pun intended) absent any public costings, business case or analysis.
Regrettably, the only past or present alternative to an ALP or ALP/Green government has, for years, shown no sign of having adequate leadership, initiative, energy or enterprise to do a better job.
Whither Canberra?
Jo Kmira (Letters, January 21), despite being an ex-drug squad detective, has it wrong in supporting pill testing (as a means for dealing with our youth's drug problems).
While "just say no" might be ineffective, in and of itself, he fails to consider it in combination with societal changes.
So long as the likes of the entertainment industry are allowed to glamorise taking drugs, "just say no", I agree, won't do a thing.
But as soon as role models began to set a clean example, there's no doubt in my mind it would be effective.
We should therefore be expecting a higher standard from the many powerful "influencers" on our society, not coming up with easy fixes for their mistakes.
John Smith's fulsome hagiography of George Pell (Letters, January 21) ignores some posthumous revelations.
Leaving aside allegations about his own behaviour, and his treatment of survivors of sexual abuse and their families, his legacy is one of divisiveness, and, ultimately, of outright hypocrisy.
It has now been revealed that while he was bowing and kissing the papal ring of Pope Francis, he was engaged in a betrayal of the oath of fealty he had taken to his superior by "white-anting" the Pope in an article to which he lacked the intestinal fortitude to attach his name.
As a committed Catholic, I am offended by the attempts, by those who occupy positions of leadership in our community, to dredge up something good to say about this man, while ignoring the damage he has inflicted upon our Church.
It is regrettable that our unlawful and disgraceful treatment of refugees has outlived Jim Molan who came up with the policy of returning boat people to the country from which they sailed.
Refugees are people who legally come to our shores to look for safety and we treat them as criminals.
Our national attitude to asylum seekers is an appalling reflection on Australia's international reputation and our contempt for the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention.
The fact that the Albanese Labor government has still not moved on its promises in regard to refugees and visa holders, demonstrates that the racist paranoia of the Dutton/Morrison era is still firmly entrenched in the Department of Home Affairs.
We pay millions of dollars to security firms to destroy the minds and faculties of people whose only crime was to ask for help.
On one hand we have a labour crisis in the bush and on the other we have 60,000 people capable of work. Where is our imagination?
It is a common misconception that to reach net zero emissions, the use of fossil fuels will cease altogether (Letters, January 22). This is explained clearly in a report by the World Economic Forum.
To quote: "the term net zero applies to a situation where global greenhouse gas emissions from human activity are in balance with emissions reductions".
Reducing deforestation is one way to help redress the current imbalance. Globally, we need to halve emissions levels by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050 to avoid triggering "tipping points" when the effects of global warming begin to take on their own momentum.
Unfortunately, with the delays we have seen over the past decade in Australia, we have a big job ahead of us.
On the eve of another Australia Day, and all the polarising and mixed and conflicted emotions it evokes, we are often told by our leaders and commentariat of all descriptions and persuasions, secular and religious, to be a diverse, inclusive, respectful and reconciliatory society.
Unfortunately, with the discussion on changing the date of Australia Day and how we celebrate it, and more recently in the discussions on the development of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, I fear we are doing the exact opposite.
We seem to be encouraging tribalism, exclusivity and exclusion not just around the day itself but throughout the entire year. So, whoever or wherever you may be in this wonderful nation, let us revere and respect our ancient past, acknowledge and admire our recent history, and aspire and hope for our future.
I agree with much of what Don Owers has written (Letters, January 21) about the precarious state of Australia's food security and the prices of food.
Floods have not only destroyed large areas of horticultural (food-producing) land, they have made delivery to market of whatever crops survived difficult, if not impossible.
Mr Owers also mentions immigration: "300,000 new arrivals this year" alone. This fixation by government on increasing our population, and thereby increasing production, increasing government income and boosting GDP is being shown ever more clearly to by, at the least, unwise. It could prove to be disastrous.
Catherine Rossiter (Letters, January 20) is critical of Canberra's crowning glory, its bush setting. For most of my adult life (over 50 years) I have travelled widely overseas to live, work and appreciate our wonderful planet.
There is no national capital that comes close to Canberra with its climate, amenities and civil administration. But its real uniqueness is the natural habitat of Australia's south eastern ecosystems that surrounds and infiltrates the city.
So please let's not change this. Obviously we need to adapt to climate change but not to turn Canberra into some very ordinary capital. The real need is to tackle climate change.
Well said, Gerard Barrett (Letters, January 21). I too doubt that Cardinal Pell would have cared whether or not he was given a state funeral in Victoria or NSW.
But the heading put on Gerard's letter by The Canberra Times unfortunately adds to the negative "press" that we have seen since Cardinal Pell's death: "Cardinal Pell wouldn't care". The indications are that he did care, that he "saw wrong and tried to right it, saw suffering and tried to heal it...".
It's time to move on. Revisiting the issues only serves to make them fester.
While I've always been mightily impressed by the American academic, historian, author and government adviser Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr, I didn't realise he had the power of prophecy until I recently read his The Imperial Presidency, a critique of Nixon's overreach.
He wrote: "Corruption appears to visit the White House in 50-year cycles ... Around the year 2023 the American people would be well advised to go on the alert and start nailing down everything in sight".
He was only out by two years given Trump's attempt to steal the presidency.
Could somebody take Shane Rattenbury and your journalist aside and tell them January 26, 1788, was not the day Captain Cook landed at Port Botany. He'd been dead for nine years by then.
To be fair, if we castigate the Brits for colonising Australia in 1788, shouldn't we also be castigating Italians for colonising Britain in AD 43 and France for colonising Britain in 1066?
While I'm against the date of Australia Day being changed my main issue is that the national celebration is being adversely impacted by a minority of people. We are privileged to be Australian. We could, after all, be speaking Spanish, French, Dutch or Japanese.
What do people imagine would be the worst possible consequence of changing the date of Australia Day from January to a date more acceptable to many Indigenous Australians and others like myself? If the date was changed what's the worst thing that could happen?
The star ratings for nursing homes are cynical. Lobbying dollars ensured the aged care sector, and its dependent ancillaries such as provedores, pharmacies, and maintenance providers still have minimal oversighted. The extra $5.4 billion will enhance their "bottom-line" without addressing under-staffing, starvation menus and chemical straitjackets.
Such a fuss over the fitness of today's tennis players. I remember times past when the winner would prove their mettle by jumping the net.
I certainly do not support the use of illegal drugs, however, I would bet "London to a brick" that Tony Falla (Letters, January 18) would support pill testing if he knew a friend or family member who had died as a result of drugs that they otherwise would not have taken had they been pill tested.
Remarks are appearing about other special interest groups who might benefit from a Voice. I see these as a distraction. The issue in hand concerns the situation of the continent's first inhabitants. Pointing out other groups is a spurious ploy.
Dutton et al have a choice to say no to the Indigenous Voice. The Aboriginal people had no choice about the invasion. Now, according to some, they have no choice about self-determination.
If she feels she must go,
Let it be so.
We should not hinder
Jacinda.
But let's hope we learn
from Ardern.
