Times Past: January 24, 1928

High drama had leapt off the theatre screens, it was reported on this day 95 years ago.
Making front page news on this day in 1928, the community in Queanbeyan and Canberra were outraged at the omission of the national anthem - God Save the King - after a movie.
The Capitol Theatre in Canberra and the Queanbeyan picture hall over the border set the scene for the scandal.
In this era, there was an orchestra that would play the soundtrack of the movie live for the audience and would end proceedings by playing Advance Australia Fair or God Save the King.
In a gesture of loyalty, as the screen would fade after the movie, the audience would stand in preparation to honour the anthem. It was reported audiences astonished when well-known jazz music was played instead.
In replacement of the anthem, an image of the King flashed on the screen for a few seconds.
The first active protest against national anthem snub was voiced at the annual meeting of the Ainslie RSL sub-branch where the club urged action on the matter.
It was recorded at the meeting that not playing the national anthem was disrespectful to the King. The anthem at the time was God Save the King, long before it was changed to Advance Australia Fair in 1974.
It was also suggested the anthem should be played at the beginning of performances rather than the end so people wouldn't miss the last public transport home. Following on from the initial protest, other high-profile members of the community weighed in on the side of putting the anthem back into the playing schedule at the theatres.
See https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/21685
