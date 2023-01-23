ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury is aware he twice misspoke on the history of January 26, while calling for the date of Australia Day to change.
January 26 - marked with a public holiday as Australia Day - is the anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove in 1788.
"We do need to reimagine Australia Day, there's no question about that because the 26th of January represented the day Captain Cook landed at Port Botany," Mr Rattenbury told The Canberra Times last week.
Captain James Cook recorded the arrival of HMB Endeavour at Botany Bay on April 29, 1770.
A spokesman for Mr Rattenbury on Monday said the Attorney-General was aware he had misspoken.
Mr Rattenbury had repeated the mistake on ABC radio on Monday morning, where it was later corrected during the broadcast.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.