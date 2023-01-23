Maybe Eddie Jones is just the thing the Wallabies need.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham didn't want to see the Wallabies coaching staff broken up with Dave Rennie punted.
But now it's happened and Jones has been given the call-up in Rennie's place eight months out from the Rugby World Cup, Larkham believes it's exactly what the doctor ordered.
"I think from a player's perspective there was probably a comfort level there with Dave," Larkham said.
"Now everything's been shaken up a little bit and everyone will be a bit on edge, particularly with trial games into the first round where all the players know that Eddie's going to be watching those games.
"It adds a bit of spice to the mix at the moment, and it's a good time going to the World Cup."
Larkham and Jones have stayed in contact ever since the former hung up the boots and joined the coaching ranks.
The pair texted each other immediately after Jones was appointed Wallabies head coach earlier this month, with Larkham keen to have a sit-down to discuss his vision for Australian rugby, and how that may be beneficial to the Brumbies involved.
"It's good news, there's no doubt about that. I'm a big fan of Eddie and have played under him before," Larkham said.
"All the experience that he's gained over these last couple of years, I want to try to get some of that knowledge out of his head and see if we can put it into our program."
READ MORE:
Freshly re-signed for another four years, Brumbies captain and Wallaby Allan Alaalatoa admitted he was "gutted" when he first learned Rennie had been dumped.
But like Larkham, he's welcomed Jones hitting the refresh button, and was impressed to hear the Australian coach's promise to pick his squad on Super Rugby Pacific form.
"My first emotion, I was gutted for Renns and that he couldn't finish what he started," Alaalatoa, who is the first current Wallaby to speak on the matter, said.
"That was the general feel for the Wallabies here in Canberra because a lot of the boys had so much respect for him ... and what he was trying to build.
"I think there's going to be a huge lift in the Super Rugby Pacific now, especially around the Australian teams understanding that Eddie is going to pick on form.
"It's exciting for the public and for us knowing when we battle against the Australian boys, a jersey is up for grabs."
Alaalatoa has never played under Jones, however he's planning to have a helpful chat or two with Larkham so he can know what to expect.
"What I do know is that you're going get better as a player," the prop said.
With two World Cups now on his radar, Alaalatoa is hopeful Jones can lead the Wallabies to success in his return to the green and gold a little under 18 years after he last held the job.
"He'll be looking at it right now and seeing what he can do to make a difference and have an impact," Alaalatoa said. "I'm sure he'll be having conversations with coaches and players and hit the ground running."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.