Labor's China policy right for the times

The Albanese government's policy of speaking more softly to China while continuing to invest in very big sticks appears to be the right approach for the times, with confirmation at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Beijing wants to move on from "wolf warrior diplomacy".
Australia's more nuanced approach towards this country's largest trading partner has not only engaged attention elsewhere, it could be seen as a model for others, including the US, to follow.
It was well summed up when, during her pre-Christmas visit to Beijing, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said: "We [Australia and China] can grow our bilateral relationship and uphold both of our national interests if both countries navigate our differences wisely".
This was a slightly more elegant expression of the Prime Minister's observation after his recent meeting with President Xi Jinping in Bali in November that: "We [Australia and China] will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must, and act in the national interest".
While a far cry from the "drums of war" rhetoric of the Morrison-Dutton era this does not reflect a shift in Canberra's position on China's detention of Australians, its human rights record, economic sanctions on Australian coal, barley, seafood and wine, and concerns about China's expansion into the Pacific.
Both Mr Albanese and Ms Wong reported frank and open discussions with their Chinese counterparts on these topics during the recent meetings.
Australia is also standing firm on its commitments to the US alliance, AUKUS, and the Quad, the planned acquisition of nuclear powered submarines and a comprehensive review and overhaul of national defence in light of the changing geopolitical situation in the Indo-Pacific.
While the Houston-Smith review report is still to be tabled, it is clear the government wants to augment the ADF's long-range strike capabilities and its area denial ability. Just under a month ago Defence announced it would be acquiring 20 high mobility artillery missile systems from Lockheed Martin.
It will also be purchasing state-of-the-art naval strike missiles to replace the ageing Harpoon anti-ship missiles in use on the Anzac class frigates and the Hobart class destroyers from a Norwegian company.
The missiles could be deployed in conjunction with a sophisticated targeted system to be developed by Canberra-based defence technology powerhouse CEA. The total cost of the missile purchases is expected to come in at more than a billion dollars.
A similar sum will be spent on advanced sea mines to protect maritime routes and ports from "potential aggressors". Unlike their primitive World War I and World War II counterparts, these "smart mines" have the ability to lie in wait on the bottom of the ocean, to detect friend from foe and to differentiate between military and civilian vessels.
The refusal by Australia and other key Western democracies to blink in the face of Chinese attempts to coerce and intimidate foreign governments has played no small part in bringing Beijing back into the community of nations.
During an address to the WEF annual meeting at Davos last week China's Vice Premier Liu He said his country welcomed foreign investment. Liu referred to "strengthening international co-operation" and "maintaining world peace" no less than 11 times.
It just might be that at a time when its population is falling, COVID cases are soaring and its economy is in poor shape, China now considers its best hope for growth, political stability and prosperity is by playing more nicely with others.
