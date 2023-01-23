The Canberra Times
Labor's China policy right for the times

By The Canberra Times
January 24 2023 - 5:30am
Australia has adopted a more nuanced approach to China under Labor. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government's policy of speaking more softly to China while continuing to invest in very big sticks appears to be the right approach for the times, with confirmation at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Beijing wants to move on from "wolf warrior diplomacy".

