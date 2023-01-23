Injured Canberra Capitals guard Gemma Potter is back with the team after a prolonged stay in her home state of Victoria recovering from knee surgery.
Two and a half months after that unfortunate season-opener when Potter went down with an ACL and MCL injury, she's relishing being back amongst her Capitals teammates.
"This is my second home and family, so being around them is awesome and definitely a crucial part of rehab," Potter said.
It was a game back in November that was meant to be a celebration.
With Potter's mum cheering her on in the stands, it marked a long-awaited comeback after missing all of last season with another ACL injury suffered 18 months earlier on the other leg.
Instead, her mum was rushing down moments before the end of that first quarter to comfort Potter while she cried uncontrollably courtside, knowing immediately the severity of the injury.
The 20-year-old's mum continued to be her rock in the days and weeks that followed, and Potter said without her, she wouldn't be where she is now.
Nine weeks after her knee operation, she's comfortable back in the gym, on the court shooting, and ready to run again soon too.
"The first two weeks post surgery were pretty brutal," Potter said.
"My mum was helping me shower up until the two-week mark when I could start walking again.
"Mum by the end was a nurse, coming to my room knowing exactly what I needed."
The Capitals have struggled without Potter, notching just one win all season, but she's never checked out from the team.
Regular phone calls from coach Kristen Veal and messages in the team group chat helped keep Potter in the loop, and she's proud of how the Capitals have developed even without the wins.
"The results are showing each game that whatever they've done is working, getting closer to more wins and more consistent games," Potter said.
The Capitals star will remain in Canberra babysitting Veal's new puppy Wolf for their next game in Queensland against the Townsville Fire.
For the remaining home games after that away trip, Potter will return courtside to support the team.
"It's the perfect time for me to be here," she said.
"I just want to be a voice and a player's player - it's the best thing I can do for the team. I'm still learning the game off the court too."
The Capitals are unsure whether starting centre Alex Bunton will be able to return from her injury setback in time for the Townsville game, with Veal monitoring her progress slowly.
The last time the Capitals travelled to Townsville in the second game of the season they were defeated 104-68, and in Canberra earlier this month they were also beaten 77-62.
Townsville Fire v Canberra Capitals at Townsville Entertainment Centre, Friday 8pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
