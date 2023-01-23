Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast has become one of Australia's deadliest waterways this summer after the body of a woman was recovered off Captains Beach on Monday afternoon.
About 12.30pm on Monday police were alerted to an incident in the Jervis Bay territory, in which a woman paddleboarding offshore had encountered difficulties.
Despite the efforts of police and other emergency services, including surf rescue, the woman was located deceased.
As Jervis Bay is an Australian Federal Police jurisdiction, the matter will fall to the AFP and a report is being prepared for the Coroner.
It is the third incident in the waters of Jervis Bay area since the start of the year.
On January 8, police were called to an incident at Steamers Beach where a man who was not wearing a life jacket, had been swept into the ocean while fishing from the rocks.
Less than 24 hours later a 62-year-old male surfer was pulled unresponsive from the water off Cave Beach.
