The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The body of a woman was recovered off Captains Beach, in Jervis Bay, marking the third fatality this summer

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast has become one of Australia's deadliest waterways this summer after the body of a woman was recovered off Captains Beach on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.