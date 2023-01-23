Pharmacists could step up to meet the pressures on general practitioners as part of a federal government Medicare shake-up.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia is calling on the federal government to recognise the training of pharmacists to help alleviate GP wait times.
It comes as the government is forging ahead with its planned $750 Strengthening Medicare fund amid spiralling medical costs, doctor shortages and lengthy wait periods.
Health Minister Mark Butler acknowledged that it had never been harder to see a general practitioner or a doctor.
Mr Butler said too many were ending up in hospital emergency departments instead, which was placing "even more pressure on an already very, very stressed hospital system".
"Gap fees have skyrocketed over the last decade for a standard GP console for the first time in the history of Medicare," Mr Butler said.
"The average gap fee is now more than the Medicare rebate fee itself. And what this means is that too many Australians simply can't get the care that they need."
A Medicare taskforce report with recommendations and reforms from key stakeholders is due out in a couple of weeks.
Mr Butler said he could not pre-empt what the taskforce report would contain.
But he said it made sense to have health care professionals working to the top of their scope of practice, including doctors, nurses, allied health professionals or pharmacists.
"That's not going to be easy, but I sense a level of consensus around that. Lifting that ability for other healthcare professionals to use their skills and training than I've ever seen before," Mr Butler said.
A Pharmacy Guild spokesman said pharmacies were the most accessible primary healthcare in Australia.
The spokesman said spending billions of dollars was "not going to solve the problem" and there were "commonsense reforms" that would cost no money.
"The knowledge and expertise of pharmacists as healthcare professionals can be better utilised, particularly for issues that are common, simple, and non-recurrent," the spokesperson said.
"This will mean that patients can have more access to healthcare services, without clogging up an emergency department or a GP waiting room."
The spokesman said many people could secure a reliever puffer from their community pharmacy, but not secure a preventative puffer.
He said Queenslanders could get antibiotics for uncomplicated urinary tract infections from their chemist instead of waiting in an emergency department or days for a GP appointment.
But the Australian Medical Association said this solution could further fragment the system and was instead calling for a multidisciplinary team-based model.
The AMA wants added resources at GP clinics including pharmacists, nurses and allied health under the one roof.
AMA vice-president Danielle McMullen said Canberra was also experiencing the same pressures on the system as those in regional or rural areas.
"We know access in Canberra is particularly difficult and this feeds into the work we've done with GP shortages," Dr McMullen said.
"This is usually more prevalent in rural areas but also in Canberra. We hope by boosting resources we can make it more attractive for GPs to practise.
"Patients get sick of telling their stories over again to different people, this will make team members better supported and funded to communicate."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
