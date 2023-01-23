The Canberra Times
Canberra's Laura Peel sky high with World Cup aerial skiing victory in Canada

Updated January 24 2023 - 11:46am, first published January 23 2023 - 6:28pm
Laura Peel has won the World Cup of aerial skiing. Picture by Rohan Thomson

Australia's two-time world champion Laura Peel has produced the highest-scoring jump of the season to win gold at the World Cup aerial skiing event in Le Relais, Canada.

