Emergency services have treated two patients on Drakeford Drive after a car and bus crash on Monday evening as the road will likely be closed for hours.
About 6.24pm ACT ambulance, fire and police services arrived at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Hurtle Avenue in Bonython.
The northbound lane of Drakeford Drive has been closed and emergency services have asked people to avoid the area.
It is anticipated emergency services will be on the scene for quite some time and the road will likely be closed for hours into the night.
READ MORE:
One patient has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The scene has been reported to be at the clean up stage.
At this point, no severe injuries have been reported.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.