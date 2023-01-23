Rental prices in Canberra appear to be slowing in a promising development for families struggling to meet rising housing costs.
Rents in the ACT dipped 0.7 of a percentage point in the three months to December, according to property market research firm CoreLogic - the only jurisdiction in the country where they declined.
The dip dragged the annual rental growth rate down to 4.3 per cent, lower than any other capital city in Australia.
But, while new and existing tenants are not being confronted with the sort of rent price increases they were hit with a year ago, that is yet to translate into a lift in the number of people looking to rent, according to Real Estate Institute of the ACT (REIACT) chief executive officer Maria Edwards.
Ms Edwards said her members were reporting that conditions in the Canberra rental market were "very quiet at the moment. There is a lot less people looking for a property to rent".
January is typically a busy month in Canberra's rental market but the REIACT official said current uncertainty about the economic outlook, particularly regarding interest rates, could be making people hesitant about moving.
"People are sitting back and watching and don't want to over-commit themselves," Ms Edwards said, adding that competition for more affordable properties could further intensify.
"The cost of living is hitting tenants as much as landlords, so people who might have considered paying $700 a week are now looking at paying $560 a week."
There is evidence that a 7.6 per cent drop in Canberra house prices since mid-2022 is deterring prospective vendors. In December, the number of new listings of homes for sale was down 4.5 per cent from a year earlier.
But those properties on the market are attracting plenty of buyer interest, Ms Edwards said.
"Members report they are getting great numbers of people coming through houses [for sale]," she said. "People are wanting to get in before interest rates rise higher and the cost of borrowing increases."
Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times
