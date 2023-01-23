A person has been transported to hospital following a two-car collision in Stirling at about 10am on Tuesday.
Emergency services worked to free the person from their vehicle after it collided with another car. They are not expected to have sustained life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics treated another individual at the scene of the incident which temporarily shut down an intersection on Hindmarsh Drive.
The Hindmarsh Drive and Streeton Drive intersection has since been reopened.
It is currently unclear what caused the collision to occur.
The road has been cleared and ACT Policing has begun their investigation.
ACT Ambulance Service and ACT Fire and Rescue have departed the Stirling location.
Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dash cam footage that can assist with investigations to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
