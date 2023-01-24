What's on this Australia Day in Canberra?

Australia Day will be commemorated and celebrated across Canberra on Thursday, starting with the national citizenship and flag-raising ceremony on the banks of Lake Burely Griffin.
The Australian flag will be flown overhead by a Seahawk SH-60R Helicopter and raised onstage by the Australia's Federation Guard, marking a start to January 26 celebrations organisers have promised will look a little different.
The public can view the Australia Day Council event from their deckchair or a picnic blanket set down on the lawns around Commonwealth Park.
The ceremony will coincide with an Sovereignty Day protest expected to attract a large turnout, starting at Garema Place and marching to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy on the lawns of Old Parliament House.
Canberrans have also been invited to mark the occasion at Regatta Point, where the ACT government has planned to put on a free community barbecue.
Children's entertainment, roving performers and local musicians are attending to keep the crowds happy. ACT Brumbies players and coaches will have pass nets and tackle bags for kids to practice their skills from 11.30am - 2pm.
While the ACT government has rejected calls from Greens leader Shane Rattenbury to fly the ACT flag and First Nations flags at half-mast, a spokeswoman said celebrations will be restrained.
"The ACT government's approach has been to take a very respectful view," the spokeswoman said.
"Keep our own celebrations low-key, but enable people who do want to take the opportunity to celebrate being part of the Australian community that they have the opportunity to do so."
For people wanting a coffee or a bite to eat on the public holiday, Ona Coffee's Canberra cafes, which include The Cupping Room, Highroad and Ona Coffee House, will open from 9am to 1pm. Red Brick's ARC Coffee will open from 7.30am to 12.30pm.
Anyone planning to spend the public holiday at a pub won't have a problem doing so, with Canberra favourites BentSpoke Brewing Co and Capital Brewing both operating at their regular trading hours.
Access Canberra services are shutting up shop for the day throughout the ACT, while walk-in centres across Canberra will be open as usual on Australia Day.
Major supermarkets including Woolworths and Aldi will operate at normal trading hours, while Coles stores will be open but times may vary.
Bunnings and Dan Murphy's will also be open. Canberra residents are encouraged to check online for operating hours of different stores.
The National Museum is running a family day which will include First Nations talks and activities, music performances and weaving demonstrations.
A smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country will be followed by a concert featuring Lucas Proudfoot, Wiradjuri Echoes and Dale Huddleston and the Riverbank Band.
Wednesday marks the first of four evenings of night markets, food stalls and laser light water shows.
The 12-minute light shows are scheduled to start at sundown and run every half an hour.
Australia Day events in Canberra on Thursday
In Philip, the Southern Cross Club will host the Afro-Aboriginal Cultural Showcase, a day of entertainment featuring Aboriginal and African artists, from 12pm.
Staying on the south side, the Harmonie German Club is hosting a night of Indigenous and German music with a silent auction of Aboriginal artwork in Narrabundah.
All profits from the auction will go towards supporting Indigenous sporting engagements. The lineup includes Sistas in Song, The Riverbank Band, and The Black Sorrows.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
