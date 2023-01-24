The Canberra Times
Dan Woods | Cyber threats loom as we get complacent about defence

By Dan Woods
January 25 2023 - 5:30am
Australia's island mentality, the result of winning a jackpot in the geographic lottery, has served as the nation's primary protection against conflict for generations; but it isn't going to cut it in the new world of cyber warfare.

