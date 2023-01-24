Mark Butler should take action to unfreeze the Medicare rebate

Health Minister Mark Butler is reported to have recognised significant funding shortfalls affecting the provision of vital medical services ("More resources to meet GP pressures", Michelle Slater, canberratimes.com.au, January 24).
While he is awaiting the recommendations and reforms of the Medicare Taskforce, I suggest he take immediate and urgent action to remedy the parlous situation for general practice and the public caused by the non-indexation of the Medicare rebate.
The removal of indexation by a Labor government in 2013 was intended to be a temporary budgetary measure lasting for just one year. It is a matter of history that successive Liberal-National Party governments decided to continue the freeze, with some relaxation of the freeze by the Turnbull government in 2017.
Rebates are no longer indexed for the erosive effects of inflation.
Prior to the 2018 election, the Labor Party promised to remove all indexation freezes affecting Medicare, due to the demonstrably damaging effects non-indexation was having on the provision of healthcare.
I appeal to the Minister to take immediate steps to reintroduce the indexation of Medicare rebates, and to retrospectively apply indexation increases which have been denied for almost a decade. This is an essential step to curing our increasingly sick public health system.
Improvements to bus services between Queanbeyan City, Bungendore, and the ACT are very welcome, if a long time coming ("NSW and the ACT to work on better public transport integration and shared ticketing systems", canberratimes.com.au, January 23).
Government ministers have identified integrating the ticketing systems as a key obstacle to attract more people to bus travel but the different fare structures also represent a hurdle.
The ACT has a single fare per trip and allows a transfer. The Queanbeyan City/Bungendore fare structure is based on distance travelled, which acts as a disincentive for residents living further from the city centre.
Queanbeyan City fares have dropped a lot in recent years and in some cases are not much dearer than ACT fares. For example, an adult one-way fare from Crestwood, my suburb, to Civic in peak period is $4.20 whereas a MyWay fare from point to point in Canberra is $3.22.
Whether these two fare systems can be integrated remains to be seen, but achieving a seamless cross-border public transport system is vital to attract more people out of cars as Queanbeyan-Palerang's population grows rapidly and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions grows more urgent.
I recently opened a letter from my bank signed by the "general manager of Retail Banking". It started "we are pleased to advise we have converted the interest rate on your home loan ..."
Yes, another regular letter informing me of another increase to my mortgage.
How insensitive. So many people are starting to really feel the pain of the increase in mortgage rates. It's comforting to know that, from behind the sanctuary of board and managers' desks, banks are "pleased" with this announcement.
Of course they are. It's a further increase in annual profits and their bonuses. What is there not to be happy about?
This Australia Day we're blinded by invasion emotion which distracts us from the real issue of citizenship paralysis.
Immigrants obtain Australian citizenship certificates while retaining their citizenship in their motherland. This includes people from communist countries.
We don't have Australian citizenship certificates for those born in Australia; we only have birth certificates from a state or territory. Shouldn't we all be offended?
Let's all get behind the removal of January 26 and demand the introduction of Australian Birth Certificates and Citizenship Certificates backdated to January 1, 1901.
This should include the condition that the only dual citizenship this country would accept is with our American alliance partner.
While Scott Morrison was demonstrating to us and the world everything that a Prime Minister should not be, Jacinda Ardern was demonstrating precisely what one should be, prompting many of us to wish that New Zealand would invade and take over.
While Donald Trump was defining the word "narcissist" and ruining whatever was left of the US's global reputation, Jacinda Ardern was busy defining the word "leader", and raising New Zealand to the heights of global respect. She's going to be a hard act to follow. Perhaps we could elect her the first head of state of an independent Australia.
Housing minister Yvette Berry demeans the intelligence, role, and operations of the ACT ACAT when she chooses to highlight how she considers "frivolous and vexatious claims" from the community got in the way of reuse of leased land for what was an oversized suburban housing development proposal.
If both the minister and the developer had shown more regard for basic planning rules and codes from the outset for this location, ACAT would not have had to waste time pointing out the basic deficiencies of the project proposal.
The Planning Minister later safeguarded the project's future by "calling it in" and has now indicated this project would likely be considered a priority under the new planning system.
This means it evade review and assessment by ACAT. During the current planning reform consultation process, more transparency is needed about the scope and application of the government's new "priority project" concept and how internal decision-making and public reporting on this will work, particularly in relation to suburban settings.
The article "Tent embassy say 'no' to Voice" (canberratimes.com.au, January 22) does not convey the truth of the matter.
Over 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders, the First Nations National Constitutional Convention, met in 2017 to discuss and agree on an approach to constitutional reform for their recognition.
The majority of those at the convention resolved, in the "Uluru Statement from the Heart", to call for the establishment of a First Nations Voice in the Australian Constitution.
Despite the overwhelming majority attending the Convention supporting the Voice, a small number of attendees - those from the Tent Embassy in Canberra - walked out of the convention. To give this "rump" of dissenters headline prominence is unfortunate.
It is eight months since Labor was elected to government. We were told this could be the first of several terms.
Is the alcohol-fuelled violence in Alice Springs the start of the demolition, brick by brick, of the apparent wall of Labor invincibility?
One of Labor's first acts was to allow alcohol back into Aboriginal communities. At the same time the cashless debit card was abolished for welfare payments. It does not take much imagination to see what is paying the alcohol problem.
Apart from personal injury and property damage from the violence, spending on alcohol is depriving Indigenous women and children of food.
We see from Alice Springs and other Northern Territory communities how quickly the woke belief that self-determination is necessary, and there will not be any problems, has turned to mush.
Do any of the MPs who supported the retrograde alcohol and cash changes accept any responsibility for the pain and suffering they have unleashed?
I note, with sorrow, support for the Voice is on the decline. This is because the Coalition has chosen to politicise this issue. Tony Abbott would be proud.
The simplistic and unsound call by Peter Dutton for the ADF or AFP to be deployed to Alice Springs to combat crime demonstrates his unfitness to govern.
Far more considered was the comment of NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker: "I'm not sure that the imagery of Australian soldiers ... dealing with First Nations people in a way that sees them having to arrest them ... is the imagery we really want for Australia."
We need to address the obvious problem which is disadvantage; not it's symptom, crime.
I am writing to congratulate Chris Hipkins as the incoming NZ PM; and, speaking as an Englishman, to note his surname was presumably originally spelt Hopkins until it fell victim to the Kiwi accent.
"Pill testing vital" said the headline to Peter McLoughlin's letter (Letters, January 21). That's at odds with my time as a teenager when personal responsibility came first and rights were unimportant. This is why the ACT continues to sink into the mire.
I am perplexed that Greg Cornwall (Letters, January 23) thinks an increased police presence is the answer to bad behaviour at Summernats. Why should the police and public have to put up with this behaviour in the first place? Just prevent Summernats from coming to Canberra.
Dr Ross Farhadieh ("Iran protests, atrocities continue. Australia should follow condemnation with consequences", canberratimes.com.au, January 22) has filled in some of the gaps in my education. Many politicians have similar gaps. I hope all Cabinet ministers and shadow cabinet members also read it.
Is the growing popularity of living "green walls" the reason a new apartment building on Northbourne Avenue has a large green mural on the front? Did nobody think to explain what a "green wall" actually means to the developers? Bring on the real green walls.
Jost Steller (Letters, January 23) says "when you reduce street sweeping to around twice a year you end up with a huge amount of nutrients in our waterways and lakes". Residents of some suburbs can only dream of the day when their streets are swept twice in a year.
Some refugee advocates appear to care less about refugees and asylum seekers than they do about challenging right-wing extremists and racists.
Some letter writers (Letters, January 21) have blamed "weak politicians and populist policies" for Cardinal Pell not receiving a state funeral. These views are definitely not my views.
Mark Kenny (January 22) is right to remind us of the increasing danger of nuclear war over Ukraine. What is our government doing to help the UN Secretary-General to bring the parties together? Keeping the focus solely on supporting Ukraine will cost more lives and bring the world closer to catastrophe.
Re: the push to block Kanye's entry to Australia. Please block him. Once he grows up or makes a song about Australia blocking him we can re-block him again.
