A man accused of giving a woman illicit drugs, raping her while she was unconscious and recording the act on his mobile phone has been charged with a raft of new offences.
Damian Arne Hojlund, 27, faced nine new charges in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He was refused bail and remanded in custody in December last year.
He has not yet pleaded to six fresh counts of sexual assault, two of assault, and a single count of assault with threat to inflict grievous or actual bodily harm.
Hojlund previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent and three counts of intimate observations or capturing visual data.
Police documents claim Hojlund and the woman were using illicit drugs daily before the night in question.
The prosecution states that while staying at the Abode Hotel in Phillip on September 22, 2022, Hojlund injected methamphetamine and MDMA into the alleged victim's arm while they laid on the floor of the shower.
It is alleged after a while the pair got out of the shower and onto a bed, where Hojlund is accused of squirting two syringes containing GHB into the woman's mouth.
He then allegedly gave her a glass of red cordial also containing GHB.
Police state the woman became unconscious and had no recollection of events until she awoke at 8.30am the next morning.
Hojlund is accused of having sex with the unconscious woman and recording the act via video on his phone while she was unable to consent.
It is alleged several days later, the woman found videos on Hojlund's mobile phone showing him having sex with her while she was unconscious.
Police claim to have viewed two videos. One, more than five minutes long, allegedly shows Hojlund slapping the woman, spitting on her face and having sex with her while she is unconscious. Police state the woman can be heard snoring throughout the recording.
The second video is allegedly more than 14 minutes long. Hojlund is accused of having intercourse with the woman on video and trying to move her limp, unconscious body.
In court, defence lawyer Allen Guo asked to adjourn the case for three weeks to allow him to seek further instructions.
He told the court the defence was seeking access to four videos "crucial to the matter" from the prosecution.
While the defendant has no fixed address, he was known to live in a tent in Riverside Cemetery in Queanbeyan.
Hojlund is set to reappear in court on February 14.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
