Ross suggests: "It is saddening to walk down the main streets of Darwin, Mt Isa and Townsville and note the number of women, young and old, with split lips, black eyes and broken arms. Of course unemployment and reliance on welfare exacerbate the problem but someone has to accept the fact that no company is going to build a factory in the likes of Alice Springs or Wilcannia where the tyranny of distance kills transport costs. Unemployed youth has to be encouraged to move to where employment opportunities exist even if it means building hostels and providing support to get them through the first couple of years away from family. Without such initiatives, the gap will never be bridged."