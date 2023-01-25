This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It's often met with sympathy. "Oh, you poor thing. How long have you been like this?" they ask. Sometimes, it's simply dismissed. "You'll get over it."
And, occasionally, people are affronted, as if something's been taken from them, even though it's me going without. "Don't be so boring. Go on, just one, it won't kill you."
I'm talking booze.
When you reveal you no longer drink - haven't for years - it can feel like you've crossed some invisible line and become an outsider.
There's a creeping awkwardness.
When a friend enthuses about the latest craft beer with its top notes of grapefruit and elderberry and you offer that most craft beers taste like road base - at least that's how you remember them - the conversation stalls.
When you decline the offer of sparkling wine at a celebratory gathering, eyebrows are raised.
"Oh, you must be driving," they assume, as if there's no other reasonable explanation for sobriety.
In the four years - or is it five? - since I stopped drinking, the realisation has dawned with growing clarity that the social lubricant to which we habitually turn is in fact a ball and chain. But I'm decades late in coming to that conclusion.
In George Orwell's 1984, written in 1949, he wrote of the enslaved masses: "Left to themselves, like cattle turned loose upon the plains of Argentina, they had reverted to a style of life that appeared to be natural to them, a sort of ancestral pattern ... Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbours, films, football, beer and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult."
The 400,000 Australians who have resolved to give up drinking this year might encounter the same social disapproval that greeted me but hopefully some of them might be supported. Health concerns have led to some giving up the drink; others simply want to save money.
In case you're wondering, I stepped off the booze bus quite by chance after a bad dose of the flu - I simply lost my taste for the stuff. I might as well have won the lottery.
A survey by Finder found that the average Australian could save almost $2000 a year by ditching alcohol. And that's likely a drop in the bucket of the health costs a lifetime of boozing will rack up.
Right now, we're seeing the consequences of the entrenched booze culture play out in the Northern Territory, where Alice Springs is experiencing such an intense crime wave, even liquor retailers themselves are imposing restrictions on how much alcohol they sell.
Right on cue, there have been calls to deploy the Australian Defence Force to restore order, calls rejected by the NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker.
"We welcome the contribution of all services. But when there's a mention that the ADF should be deployed with a suggestion that it's martial law, I reject that completely. Again, we're not going to arrest our way out of that," he said.
He's right, of course. Arresting your way out of something so ingrained is not an option. Chalker pointed to similar issues in Western Australia and Queensland, protected under the constitution from federal intervention as states rather than territories. Booze-fuelled crime affects in varying degrees every corner of the country.
Our grog addiction goes right back to the early days of European settlement. It's a pernicious legacy of colonisation that along with muskets and carbines, disease and dispossession, the Rum Corps and the alcohol lobby exacts a dreadful toll on First Nations people.
Bringing the dependency under control is complex. We know from America's experience that prohibition won't work. But taxes and education just might.
These days, a pack of cancerous darts costs about the same as a carton of beer. We know smoking rates have collapsed in Australia (although big tobacco is attempting to sneak in again through the back door with vapes) with bans on advertising and ever-higher taxes.
Losing an arm and a leg to smoking-related illness will cost you, well, an arm and a leg. But destroying your life with booze? That's still within easy reach.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Will a military intervention help in the Northern Territory? Are you one of the 400,000 Australians giving up the grog this year? Does Australia have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol? Can it be turned around? How?
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
