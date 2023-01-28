I don't know if I'm going to like being one of those smug people who can start holidays the week the kids go back to school.
All the power to you parents who this week will be escorting your children to the school gate, perhaps for the first time, bidding them farewell, perhaps with a tear, before you rush into work, into the actual office even.
My children, and where has that time gone, are no longer bound to the four-term life. So, thus neither am I.
Summer kind of hasn't been the same without the patter of little feet about the house, the constant cries of "I'm bored", the building of Lego, without excursions and friends over to play.
I loved managing over the 12 week stretch of summer when the kids were younger. Balancing days off, taking them into the office if I needed to, working from home wasn't really a thing for most of their early school days, tied to desktop computers as we were.
I loved the weeks where the savvy neighbourhood mothers would get together and offer to take the whole lot for a few days. I was always happy to fill the house with a dozen kids if it meant I'd be able to work for a few days the week after knowing my kids were ransacking somebody else's house.
But then I've always loved school holidays. As a kid it was like heaven on a stick.
Back then school holidays meant getting the Lego box out on day one and spending the next seven weeks building a city that would take up the whole dining room floor.
It meant not feeling guilty about spending all day in bed reading books.
It meant lying on the loungeroom floor watching The Midday Show, or four-hour-long war movies, or the cricket. Who had Netflix, or even a DVD player? Nope, two channels. But that never bothered you. There was always something on.
It meant wandering the neighbourhood to hang out with friends. Forming a posse to play games, stage concerts, loll about on someone else's floor. Be home before dark. No one had a phone to text their parents about where they were. Your parents knew their parents and if you'd wander too far, your dad would probably stay for a beer when he picked you up and you'd dash back outside for one last yahoo under the stars.
It meant, on good days, you'd convince someone's mum to take you all to the pool. She'd throw too many of you in the car, burning your legs on the vinyl seats, packed in like sardines, not a seat belt in sight. She'd sit in the sun, lathered with Coconut Reef Oil, and read Colleen McCullough while you all jumped off the tall tower into the diving pool for the day.
It meant driving non-stop to Queensland from country New South Wales. Again, packed in, burning, sweaty and sticky. Cigarette smoke wafting in from the front, winding, yes, winding, windows down, trying to work out the perfect alignment between not getting blown away and having some sort of circulating air. There were no electronic diversions, unless you were cool enough to have a portable tape player. So you'd read until you felt sick. And there was always an ice-cream bucket on hand. Or play Spotto with your siblings, or I Spy. Or just annoying each other til your mother turned around and screamed at you.
It meant going out to the front yard at dusk with your squash racket to see how many Christmas beetles you could hit. Whatever happened to Christmas beetles? Picking the bindi-eyes out of your feet before you came in for bed.
It meant hanging out with your parents occasionally. Walking into town after lunch and poking about their work place until it was knock-off time. I'd sweep up hair, make cups of tea for my mother's customers, count the till at the end of the day, generally get in the way. If she was really busy she'd send us to the library around the corner and we'd sit in a corner and read the latest Asterix books.
But these days, kids go to horse-riding camps, or music programs, or clinics that will improve their chess, or maths, or set them on the road to success in cricket or coding. We pay for someone to give our kids a holiday. But it's not a holiday.
We feel like good parents because our kids are never bored. But are we doing them any favours by keeping them so busy?
I think not. Being bored is good for children's brains.
Which is why I don't have too much planned for these holidays. Sure, there are books to read, a garden to tend to, I might even wander to Dickson pool and treat myself to an ice cream, get some sun on my back. But I'm going to let myself get bored. I reckon being bored is good for adults too. See you in a few weeks.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see.
