It meant driving non-stop to Queensland from country New South Wales. Again, packed in, burning, sweaty and sticky. Cigarette smoke wafting in from the front, winding, yes, winding, windows down, trying to work out the perfect alignment between not getting blown away and having some sort of circulating air. There were no electronic diversions, unless you were cool enough to have a portable tape player. So you'd read until you felt sick. And there was always an ice-cream bucket on hand. Or play Spotto with your siblings, or I Spy. Or just annoying each other til your mother turned around and screamed at you.