The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Kitchen Garden: Julie Taylor's backyard is full of fruits and vegetables

By Susan Parsons
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:10am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Taylor's garden features three large fig trees. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The gateway into Julie Taylor's home is framed by three large fruit-laden fig trees, grown from cuttings. It leads to a garden of raised beds built from Southern Highlands' stone and a dry water course. Julie bought the home with her partner Mark in 1996 and they did a complete revamp of the garden in 2016. Among silver-leafed plants are orange calendulas and cornflowers and other blue blooms that attract native blue-banded bees which pollinate tomatoes with a vibrating buzz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.