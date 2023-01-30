The gateway into Julie Taylor's home is framed by three large fruit-laden fig trees, grown from cuttings. It leads to a garden of raised beds built from Southern Highlands' stone and a dry water course. Julie bought the home with her partner Mark in 1996 and they did a complete revamp of the garden in 2016. Among silver-leafed plants are orange calendulas and cornflowers and other blue blooms that attract native blue-banded bees which pollinate tomatoes with a vibrating buzz.
In the large 1400 square metre battleaxe block all the vegetable beds were replaced with raised beds and a mixture of hugelkulture (a traditional way of building a garden bed from rotten logs and plant debris) topped with compost and soil (a vege mix from Corkhill Bros).
Each winter Julie tops the beds up with homemade compost and a mixture of cow and poultry manure. This year she has purchased composted chook manure from the local free-range poultry farm, Amberley Eggs on Kambah Pool Road. One bed where broccoli has been harvested has been left as a food source for the parasitic native wasp.
There is a mega crop of ripening tomatoes all raised from seed from The Diggers Club. These are started in August in a greenhouse and large healthy seedlings are planted out after the last frost. This year she is growing a variety of smaller tomatoes - Jaune Flamme, Green Grape, Wapsipinicon Peach, Pink Bumble Bee and Tommy Toe.
Julie's heritage is English and on summer holidays in Britain she helped her grandfather dig his potatoes "for tea" and helped her grandmother prepare the vegetables. When she emigrated to Australia with her parents in the 1980s, vegetable gardening took on a new meaning in their own backyard. Her father, Dennis Taylor, planted four golden zucchini plants in a perfect season so they filled the fridge full and visitors received bags-full.
In Kambah, Julie has a fully net-enclosed orchard with nectarine trees, espaliered pear and a bed of asparagus. Jostaberries were harvested for jelly at Christmas. In full sun there are baby watermelons, eggplants, pickling cucumbers, zucchini, a row of beetroot, pumpkins and an olive tree. I was given Paris Market carrots which are round, sweet with smooth texture. The front of the house is planted with local native plants from the November sale at Greening Australia.
A cat enclosure was custom made by Mr Petman and it has a tower to climb and an indoor "tunnel" leading to a netted outdoor room. A very cute and curious Spock gave it the paws up.
Julie's father, Dennis, has lived in Ainslie for 40 years and he is a keen gardener. His plum tree was espaliered years ago and is huge with a large crop - Julie has picked about 15kg, as has her father. It is a red cherry plum, variety unknown. The plums are shared and at this time of year. Ainslie plum ice cream features on the menu of My Rainbow Dreams, a cafe in Dickson.
Julie uses a recipe adapted from My Bombay Kitchen (2007) by Niloufer Ichaporia King to make tomato chutney every year. This season she has made one of the suggested variations using her father's plums.
Ingredients
2.7kg ripe tomatoes, coarsely chopped (or pitted and chopped plums, cherries, peaches, apples, pears or quinces)
1 cup finely julienned peeled ginger
1 cup finely sliced garlic
3 cups cane, malt or cider vinegar
4 cups raw brown sugar or half light brown and half white sugar
1-2 cups raisins (optional)
1/2 to 1 1/2 tbsp cayenne pepper, to taste, can omit
1 cinnamon stick
8 whole cloves
1 tbsp salt
grated peel of 1 organic orange (optional)
Method
1. Place all ingredients (except orange peel) in a heavy non-reactive pot and bring to the boil and stir, so everything is combined. Turn down heat and simmer gently, stirring occasionally until the chutney reaches the consistency of soft jam. This will take at least two hours. You can speed things up by turning up the heat but you have to be extremely vigilant stirring it. Once it reaches a jam-like consistency it can burn really quickly.
2. Adjust the seasoning (chilli if used, and salt) while the chutney is still warm and add the orange peel if desired. You want a balance between the hot, sour and sweet. Before bottling bring chutney back to a boil for two minutes and decant into hot jars.
Note: I use the method of sterilising the jars in a 120C oven for 20 minutes. Sterilise lids in saucepan of water, simmer lightly for five minutes and then dry before putting on jars. Then screw the lids on as tightly as you can. Makes around eight 325ml jars. This chutney keeps for weeks (unbottled) in the refrigerator.
