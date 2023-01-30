1. Place all ingredients (except orange peel) in a heavy non-reactive pot and bring to the boil and stir, so everything is combined. Turn down heat and simmer gently, stirring occasionally until the chutney reaches the consistency of soft jam. This will take at least two hours. You can speed things up by turning up the heat but you have to be extremely vigilant stirring it. Once it reaches a jam-like consistency it can burn really quickly.