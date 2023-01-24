Times Past: January 25, 1995

He got a week's worth of experience at Baxter's Engineering in Fyshwick during the summer 1993-94 school holidays and liked it so much he asked his boss if he could go back for a second week. He was offered a full-time apprenticeship as a welder. It would take four years for Darren to become a qualified welder, sharing his time between Baxter's workshop and the CIT Fyshwick trade classroom.