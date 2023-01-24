Times Past: January 25, 1995

On this day in 1995, it was reported a growing number of young Australians were finding alternatives to finishing secondary school.
Darren Sheppard was one of these people, swapping the high school textbooks for a welding mask and gloves back in 1993.
He got a week's worth of experience at Baxter's Engineering in Fyshwick during the summer 1993-94 school holidays and liked it so much he asked his boss if he could go back for a second week. He was offered a full-time apprenticeship as a welder. It would take four years for Darren to become a qualified welder, sharing his time between Baxter's workshop and the CIT Fyshwick trade classroom.
Welding, like many other vocations, shared the concern for a lack of qualified tradespeople at the time. The problem appeared to be easing, with signs apprenticeship rates were rising. The Australian Bureau of Statistics figures published the day before showed a drop in secondary school retention rates in favour for TAFE.
Darren said he was happy with his trade but had not quite escaped homework, with part of his apprenticeship involving theory and a sound understanding of mathematics and technical drawing.
