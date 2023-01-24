Double demerits will apply to a range of driving offences in the ACT from midnight on Tuesday ahead of the Australia Day public holiday.
ACT Policing said the double demerits will apply for five days and finish at midnight on Sunday, January 29 inclusive.
Double demerits will apply to all speeding, seatbelt, and mobile phone offences as well as riding a motorcycle without a helmet. Any other traffic offence will incur one additional demerit point.
Fines for these offences will remain unchanged.
ACT drivers planning to head interstate and to the NSW South Coast should also be aware NSW police are also running a high-visibility double demerits operation across the state over the same period.
After the ACT recorded its worst road toll in 11 years in 2022, just one road death has occurred so far this year.
The NSW road toll stands at 13, which is seven less than for the same time last year.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
