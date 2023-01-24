Repairs to three sections of the Snowy Mountains highway at Browns Mountain, which connects the regional area to Canberra's south to the NSW far South Coast, will bring traffic restrictions over the next six weeks.
Mountain sections of the highway will revert to a single lane 24 hours a day from next week, with a 40km/h speed limit and traffic lights to manage the traffic flow.
The heavy rains and severe weather which repeatedly lashed the far South Coast last year triggered multiple landslips on the steeper mountain sections of the highway.
The worst areas affected were between Piper's Lookout and the Brown Mountain Power Station, eight kilometres west of Bemoka.
Transport for NSW has been assessing the mountain highway since August last year, closing sections intermittently to a single lane and engaging operators to fly drones over the area with LIDAR (laser imaging detection and ranging) cameras to produce high-resolution mapping of the mountain terrain.
Boreholes were also drilled down to 13 metres to gain a better assessment of the underlying ground and soil and help develop "resilient solutions".
Repair work will focus on three specific sites, the agency said, "to help get this section of the road back to pre-disaster condition and ensure it is more resilient to future severe weather".
The work is expected to be finished by early March.
