Traffic will be help up again due to repair work on the Snowy Mountains highway at Brown Mountain

By Peter Brewer
January 24 2023 - 5:30pm
Mountain sections of the highway will revert to a single lane 24 hours a day from next week. Picture by Mark Witte

Repairs to three sections of the Snowy Mountains highway at Browns Mountain, which connects the regional area to Canberra's south to the NSW far South Coast, will bring traffic restrictions over the next six weeks.

