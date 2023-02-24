The Canberra Times
Review

Old God's Time by Sebastian Barry review - An exquisitely written and deeply sad depiction of Ireland

By Michael McKernan
February 25 2023 - 12:00am
Irish writer Sebastian Barry. Picture: Getty Images
  • Old God's Time, by Sebastian Barry. Faber, $32.99.

Tom Kettle is a retired policeman. He lives alone and likes it that way. Indeed, he has seen almost no-one for nine months. He does not drink, once - and now again - smokes. Eats sparely and poorly. He once had a much-loved, adored, wife and two much loved, adored children. All have died. He believes in ghosts.

