Tom Kettle is a retired policeman. He lives alone and likes it that way. Indeed, he has seen almost no-one for nine months. He does not drink, once - and now again - smokes. Eats sparely and poorly. He once had a much-loved, adored, wife and two much loved, adored children. All have died. He believes in ghosts.
This is a book about Ireland and the Irish - a contemporary Ireland that will sadden those Australians of Irish descent believing, as a matter of certain faith, that Ireland was the most sanctified of God's creation. It was not.
Clerical sexual abuse of children storms through this novel in jackboots. Tom Kettle, in an orphanage in Connemara, was abused, as was his beautiful wife, June, at the age of six, in her orphanage, with the connivance of the nuns, by a priest of massive evil.
Creating a wonderful world for themselves, Tom and June live an ordinary Irish life. Hard work, a holiday every second year, lovely kids who work hard and succeed, respect and love within their community. Perhaps it's near-contemporary Irish life as it should be.
Either Tom is delusional, or driven mad by his awful grief, or in the grip of a severe mental illness but, to the reader's growing bewilderment, he appears to function successfully until an imagined world and a real world collide.
At some point, the reader begins to think of this as a novel about basic police work. Two cops turn up at Tom's simple rural dwelling, seemingly for help on a cold case, but actually as a part of an investigation into the possible murder of a priestly monster. The cops have no sympathy for the victim and less for the monster-priest complainant.
But it is not that novel. Tom imagines things. His daughter Winnie visits him, cooks for him, chides him. They have a good time together. Yet she has been dead for quite some time. He has a pleasant time with his landlord and his wife. Yet she, too, died some 10 years ago. There are ghosts in Ireland, everywhere.
Yet Tom functions. He visits his former police colleagues, gives a blood sample and forensics clear him of the possible murder. He forms effective relations with the two young coppers, is honoured for his service, and is allowed to return home.
Exquisitely written, imaginative, intriguing, immensely sad and deeply puzzling, this is a novel that demands lengthy meditation. It accords, at so many points, with dazzling Irish journalist Fintan O'Toole's recent brilliant history of Ireland.
It shows a nation completely corrupted by the worst evils of Catholicism for which there is, as yet, no adequate apology. Compensation is beyond imagination.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.