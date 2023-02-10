The Canberra Times
Review

Bleeding Heart Yard by Elly Griffiths review - A slick whodunit with a thrilling ending

By Anna Creer
February 11 2023 - 12:00am
  • Bleeding Heart Yard, by Elly Griffiths. Quercus, $32.99.

Cosy crime is more popular than ever. Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club mysteries and Richard Coles' Murder before Evensong have led the resurgence of interest.

