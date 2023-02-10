Cosy crime is more popular than ever. Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club mysteries and Richard Coles' Murder before Evensong have led the resurgence of interest.
Elly Griffiths, however, is a veteran of the sub-genre. She is best known for her Dr Ruth Galloway Mysteries, which combine crime with archaeology and romance.
In 2018, Griffiths began a new series with The Stranger Diaries, featuring Harbinder Kaur, a female detective sergeant of Indian descent, in Brighton. Bleeding Heart Yard is the third in the series.
Griffiths has said the inspiration for the novel is the result of a lunch with friends in a restaurant near Holburn, in "a strange cobbled yard with a stranger name: Bleeding Heart Yard".
The name derives from the 17th century murder of Elizabeth Hatton, found dead with her still beating heart on the cobbles nearby.
"I just knew I had to set a book there," was Griffith's response.
Harbinder Kaur is now a detective inspector in the Criminal Investigation Department of the Metropolitan police and, "to her not-so-secret delight", she is in charge of a Murder Investigation Team in West Kensington.
Harbinder is enjoying living in London. Her flatmates, a teacher and an architect, are friendly and supportive, and "she likes walking the streets at the weekend, catching sight of herself in shop windows, striding along in her jeans and leather jacket" - (detectives in cosy crime are rarely alcohol addicted loners).
Then a call in the night leads to her first high profile case: MP Garfield Rice has died in suspicious circumstances at a school reunion. Manor Park School is a comprehensive in Chelsea but it's "where trendy lefties send their kids. Pop stars and actors. Labour politicians too".
The reunion was for the class of 1998, which not only includes Rice but also the pop star Kris Foster, the actress Isabella Istar and Henry Streep, a Labour MP.
Garfiedl Rice was "the cleverest, the sportiest and the richest" pupil of his year and the leader of "the Group", which included Foster, Istar and Streep, as well as one of Harbinder's team, DS Cassie Fitzherbert.
But the group shares a closely guarded secret. On the day of their final exam in 1998, they were witnesses when one of their classmates died under a train. Was it an accident or was he pushed and by whom? Was Garfield Rice murdered because he had remembered the truth of what he saw?
Told from multiple perspectives and packed with red herrings, Bleeding Heart Yard is a clever, entertaining whodunit, with an ending which is as shocking as it is unpredictable.
