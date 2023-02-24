He's ageing and has heart troubles, but one of British crime's most famous detectives is as mentally sharp as ever.
Ian Rankin's iconic, Edinburgh-based detective John Rebus is up there with Holmes, Poirot and Morse. The first novel to feature Rebus, Knots and Crosses was published in 1987. Unusually, since then, Rankin has allowed his detective to age in real time.
Rebus retired, therefore, in 2007 in Exit Music, but continued to work as a private detective, or even briefly returning to work for the police in a further six novels.
More recently, Rankin has admitted that his aging character now remains in his late 60s, a detective in the Raymond Chandler mode - a man of honour, a maverick and a lone wolf. As Rebus himself says, if justice doesn't matter "then neither did he".
Rankin begins his latest novel, A Heart Full of Headstones, with Rebus on trial for a crime that could result in imprisonment for the rest of his life. The body of the novel explains why he's there; he has obviously, once more, taken the law into his own hands in pursuit of justice.
Some month earlier, Rebus had been contacted by Big Ger Cafferty, one-time Edinburgh crime boss, now crippled in a wheelchair. He tells Rebus he has been thinking "back on things I've done, people I've done them to. Not all of it strictly merited."
Cafferty wants Rebus to find one of them, Jack Oram, because he wants to apologise. Despite his misgivings about Cafferty's motivations, Rebus is intrigued and agrees.
Meanwhile, Rebus' former colleague Detective Inspector Siobhan Clarke is involved in investigating explosive claims of police corruption centred around the notorious Tynecastle station.
Francis Haggard, a uniformed officer, is accused of domestic violence. He has been married for six years but according to his wife, "the angry outbursts and gaslighting had started within the first eighteen months of marriage".
Haggard's defence is that he is suffering from PTSD from working at Tynecastle, where officers "had a reputation for overstepping the mark and getting away with it ... there were whispers of large misdeeds - manufactured evidence, cover -ups and bribes". Some of the whispers include Rebus.
Haggard threatens that if he's charged he'll reveal details of corruption within Police Scotland.
He tells Clarke, "We were bad cops, and some still are ... we'd been made to feel that we'd get away with it".
In A Heart Full of Headstones, Rankin explores the blurred lines between good and evil but ensures that, eventually, justice is seen to be done.
