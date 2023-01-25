Years of rain and tall, dry grass has created bushfire risk for coming months, as the Rural Fire Service launches seven new fire trucks - with four more to come.
The new cars, which are replacing seven old and out-of-date ones, will come in handy if long grass causes bushfires in the coming months, ACTRFS Chief Officer Rohan Scott said.
"We'll have a total of 11 new vehicles for the RFS volunteers in the next couple of months, which is coinciding with the elevation of our grass risk in the ACT," he said.
"As we can see that the grass is starting to dry out, now's the time we're encouraging the community to update or review their survival plan."
The Jerrabomberra, Rivers, Tidbinbilla and Southern Districts ACT Rural Fire Service stations will each receive an upgraded Toyota Landcruiser.
These trucks are designed to withstand frontline fire, and include water sprays, fireproof curtains and blankets, so firefighters can take cover if a fire front passes over them.
The ACTRFS Gungahlin, Southern District, and Molonglo stations have received new Mitsubishi command vehicles.
These cars are designed for operational purposes.
Public servant and MacGregor resident Michael Ware, 30, is one of about 520 ACT RFS volunteers.
He said while the La Nina rain was a relief after the 2019/2020 fires, it meant volunteers hadn't had much opportunity to practice.
"It's been a quiet two years in the RFS. We've had a few storms come through where we've been able to get out and assist the SES when needed," he said.
"But we're definitely seeing now things are starting to dry out, we expect to be getting busier."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
