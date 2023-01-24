From Wednesday to Sunday, there will be a spectacular light show on Lake Burley Griffin.
For about 12 minutes, the show backed to music blasted from speakers will feature images transposed onto water jets, and laser lights.
It will play three times a night from Commonwealth Place in Parkes near the Jetty, at approximately 9pm, 9.30pm and before 10pm.
From 5pm, there will also be markets on the lake.
The light show was designed by the people behind the Opera House images, National Capital Authority Chief Operating Officer, Hamid Heydarian, said.
Oracle Liquid and Electric Canvas designed the show.
"Instead of having traditional screens ... they use have high power jets, and they create a water screen, effectively, and then the images are then projected on those," he said.
As well as the light show, the lake has an exciting new addition with the Captain Cook Fountain now being the tallest fountain in the Southern Hemisphere.
Mr Heydarian said the light show was held over four days, and not just Australia Day on January 26, so it could reach more people.
"It's really because so much effort has gone into the show, we wanted to reach as many people as possible," he said.
The National Capital Authority also collaborated with Ngunnawal people on the show, he said.
"We wanted to make sure that the show is not only inclusive, but also respectful of the traditional owners," he said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
