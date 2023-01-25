Mourners gathered to farewell the late senator and soldier Jim Molan in a service at the Royal Military College at Duntroon on Wednesday morning.
The former major general died last week at the age of 72 following an almost two-year battle with cancer.
He was given military honours as soldiers escorted his casket to the Catholic funeral service, at the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul on the grounds of the military college, celebrating the life of the decorated former soldier.
Governor-General David Hurley and former prime ministers Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison were among those paying respects.
Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh and ACT senator Katy Gallagher represented the government.
Canberra Liberal leadership team Elizabeth Lee and Jeremy Hanson, ACT senator David Pocock, a cohort of Senator Molan's federal Liberal colleagues, along with some former Defence officials also paid respects.
Eulogies were given by all four of his children, Liberal leader Peter Dutton and retired Major General Roger Powell a Royal Military College classmate of Senator Molan on behalf of 35 still living classmates.
"Jim was a warrior in every sense ... [and] a reputation made of stuff from which legends are created," the classmate said.
"He was fearless in facing up to the consequences of any predicament, including his painful terminal illness.
"The only thing that made Jim tear up was that he would not be able to support [his wife] Anne in future chapters of their lives together."
Peter Dutton said Senator Molan was at the centre of many pivotal events which shaped the nation.
"He was thrust into some of the most difficult and challenging circumstances," Mr Dutton said.
"He saw first-hand what we could call the darker side of humanity ... but he remained kind and considerate.
"That speaks to the mettle of his character and the kindness of his heart."
Politicians from all sides of parliament have paid tributes to the late senator, describing him as a passionate person who lived his life in service of his nation.
His loved ones describe their loss as "immeasurable".
"But we are comforted in our memories of a full life courageously lived, devoted to family and in service of the country he loved," his family said.
"He was many things - a soldier, a pilot, an author, a volunteer firefighter and a senator.
"Most of all, he was an adored husband, father, grandfather and brother."
His 40-year military career included deployments to Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, East Timor, Malaysia, Germany, the United States and Iraq before retiring in 2008.
He remained a resident of Royalla in NSW, south of Canberra, after his ADF career ended.
He rose to a new prominence in 2013 when he was appointed as a special envoy by the Abbott government to launch Operation Sovereign Borders to tackle people smuggling, a policy he co-authored.
He became a prominent conservative voice in politics and regular commentator on security issues advocating for greater resilience against potential external threats.
He entered the senate representing NSW for the first time in 2017 to fill a casual vacancy after Fiona Nash was disqualified because of her dual British citizenship.
He was defeated at the 2019 election but chosen in November 2019 to fill a casual vacancy left by the retirement of Arthur Sinodinos. He was preselected and was elected in 2022.
After he was diagnosed with cancer in early 2021 the senator took a leave of absence but said he had many reasons to be positive.
"I have never been afraid to fight the battles that need fighting, and this is no exception," he said.
He returned to the senate in late 2021 and continued to advocate for national security preparedness with both the former Morrison government and the Albanese government.
He also authored two books on security issues, Danger On Our Doorstep, about China's rise and military build-up, and Running the War in Iraq.
He is survived by his wife Anne, daughters Sarah, Erin and Felicity, son Michael, and five grandchildren.
With AAP
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
