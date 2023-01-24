The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Breaking

Low-paid ACT government workers lock in 34% pay rise over three years

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated January 25 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General service officers and CFMEU members marched on the Legislative Assembly in December 2022, calling for a pay rise. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government's lowest-paid staff will receive wage increases of more than 10 per cent a year over three years after agreeing to a new deal that will push their pay from just under $51,000 a year to more than $68,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.