MATE rolls out 5G network in major cities, offering faster speeds and improved connectivity

Award-winning Australian internet provider, MATE, now offers a 5G connection on selected mobile plans in major cities across the country, including Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.



Delivering faster mobile data speeds and improved connectivity for customers, this move positions MATE as a great value mobile provider bringing customers the latest technology.



MATE's first 5G enabled plan has access to download speeds up to a speed cap of 250Mbps on both 4G and 5G, with higher mobile data speeds, improved connection ability and lower latency compared to 3G and 4G plans.



These improvements translate into a smoother and more seamless internet experience for users in Canberra and other major cities, with less lag, faster download speeds and improved load times.

The Australian ISP is currently offering several ways to access their 5G network: through their first 5G enabled plan or through one of three 5G trial plans.



The former option-their "soul mates" plan-costs just $40 a month, offering 60GB of data and 5G connectivity where available.



Alternatively, their 5G trial options come in three different tiers, ranging from $30/month for 32GB of data to $45/month for 100GB of data.



Their 5G trial plans have access to download speeds of 10Mbps up to a speed cap of 100Mbps on both 4G and 5G. The trial comes to an end on February 28th, after which time the plans revert to 4G connectivity.



Utilising parts of Telstra's 5G mobile network, MATE is able to bring next generation connectivity to more than 75 per cent of the Australian population.



All told, MATE offers 3G, 4G and 5G capabilities to more than 98.8 per cent of the population.



Should users go outside of a 5G-enabled area, MATE will automatically connect them to the 4G network to ensure they stay online.



The 5G trial enables customers to try out the 5G network and see how it compares to their current internet service, without being locked into a long-term contract.



This flexibility is particularly beneficial for customers who are uncertain about the advantages of 5G or those who want to ensure that 5G services are right for them before committing to an upgrade.



After the 5G trial ends for MATE's "great mates 32GB", "best mates 42GB" and "elite mates 100GB" plans, customers can choose to switch to the "soul mates 60GB" plan without any plan change fees, so they can continue enjoying 5G connectivity for just $40 a month.



To experience 5G themselves, MATE customers need a 5G compatible device like the iPhone 12 (and newer), the Google Pixel 4a 5G (and newer) or most major Samsung Galaxy devices.



While most recent smartphones offer 5G connectivity, it's important for users to ensure that their devices are 5G enabled.



In addition to 5G connectivity, all of MATE's mobile plans offer a set amount of data (depending on their specific plan) and up to 500GB of data banking so customers can make the most of their phone's internet data.



These mobile plans also include unlimited talk and text to all standard Australian numbers and award-winning customer support from their Australian-based customer service centre.



All plans with the exception of the "good mates 10GB" also include unlimited international calls and SMS to 15 selected countries.



Additionally, customers can save $10 per month on their home internet plan by bundling any MATE mobile plan with one of their unlimited data nbn plans.



MATE's 5G coverage is currently available in select cities and regions across the country, including Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart and Perth.



Customers can check for 5G availability in their area by visiting MATE's website and entering their address on the mobile network coverage page.

