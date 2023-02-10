It was 2011, and then prime minister Julia Gillard was staring down a collapse in approval ratings as she faced intense political heat for the way she was running the government.
And in the background, anticipation was building for historian and former press gallery journalist Chris Wallace's unauthorised biography on Gillard, due to be released by Allen & Unwin later in the year.
But the book never came out.
The decision not to write it came from Wallace herself, and her own discomfort around the ways in which such a book could be exploited down the track.
"I understood that biographers had a point of view and I understood that some biographers would want to help their subject, some would want to hurt their subject and really professional biographers would simply write well-rounded portraits of their subject," she says.
"I had not fully realised how even the most ethical biography could be seized on by others and used for their own ends, at odds with the intention of the biographer."
Now, 12 years later, she's published a very different book, Political Lives, which explores Australian prime ministers and their biographers.
In the world of political biographies, the writer and subject often get the most attention, but Wallace is interested in the background power of publishers within the political landscape.
"Publishers have huge influence, most importantly through the selection of subjects they allow biographies to be published on, so it's really the subjects they're excluding that matter," she said.
"It's astonishing, it's wall-to-wall blokes in the 20th century. Even now, so few biographies of women politicians who could be prime ministerial aspirants are published. So few biographies of people of colour or Indigenous Australians who could be prime ministerial aspirants."
She says political biography can be a form of political intervention; since Gillard, the distance from looking at women or people of colour as potential future prime ministers has only grown.
"You might be surprised to know how strong the belief remains in federal political circles that in Australia a woman is less electable as prime minister than a man," she writes.
"It is commonplace in Canberra to hear political professionals and journalists - not all of them male - say privately that female party leaders are problematic, 'because ... Queensland'."
Wallace described this belief as "mad", considering Queensland has a female premier who has been elected three times in a row.
"It's really important that publishers widen their scope, widen the range of subject about whom biographies are written and published so that we've got a much better choice of potential leaders of Australia, not just old white men," she says.
Political Lives has been, for Wallace, an investigation into biographies and why there seemed to be so much "frenzy" and anticipation for her unpublished book on Gillard.
"This book is about me exploring whether other biographers faced the same problem and I found they hadn't, the situation I was in with the Gillard book was unique," she says.
"I did not want to inadvertently become a weapon in a war I wasn't part of and I wasn't going to allow my biography of Gillard to suffer that fate. It was a price worth paying not to be part of a pack attack on a credible prime minister trying to do the best job she could, so I don't regret the decision for a moment."
In the opening pages, Wallace details to readers and her publisher at the time how she morally struggled to justify releasing a book that "every crazed coalition politician and shock jock" would comb through for "bullets to fire".
"I sat contemplating this at a desk where I was staying: Melbourne's University College - motto Frappe Fort. The college translated this mildly as, 'what you do, do with a will'. A good sub-editor would have made it the snappier Anglo-Saxon, 'hit hard'," she writes.
"As I looked out at the cool wintry afternoon light it became clear to me that my biography could be used to do just that to Gillard."
Wallace uses her personal experience with the unpublished Gillard biography as a springboard into her research on the relationship between authors and prime ministers, and the role publishers play as often-forgotten third parties in producing works surrounding political aspirations.
Most prime ministers have had books written about them, and Wallace delves into how the writer and their subject come together.
"There is something about people who become prime minister or who aspire to reaching that height - there are typically puzzles that need to be solved and I think the thing about a really good journalist is they can't resist a good puzzle," she says.
"If you look at someone like Laurie Oakes who was just gripped by the puzzle of Gough Whitlam and kept puzzling over him and working him out over the course of several books. It really shows what great journalists can do, they can bridge that divide from just reporting and just analysing into really pursuing the deep insights that illuminate what makes these unusual animals tick."
Political Lives looks at connections between journalists and up-and-coming politicians, analysing the complexities of both, with Oakes and Whitlam a key example.
"[Oakes] and Whitlam were both in the vanguard of a new type of person in their respective fields: in Oakes' case, as a university-educated journalist succeeding the previous generation of craft-trained reporters and in Whitlam's, a federal Labor politician who was flagrantly middle class, not working class," she writes.
The style of writing is another facet of Wallace's research, as she reflects on how certain biographers write and what they aim to get out of the book, a particular standout being Blanche d'Alpuget's biography on Bob Hawke.
"D'Alpuget's first biography of Bob Hawke, when he was still in opposition, is probably the single best political biography ever written in Australia. The fact that she took a psycho-biographical approach but didn't parade it but rather enclosed it in a fairly understandable narrative was sheer brilliance," Wallace says.
"[The] biography really anticipated in so many ways what could become standard later, which is get the warts and all out before voters ahead of your enemies being able to find them and use them against you, but she went further. She really took a prime ministerial aspirant who was quite troubled and unresolved, and helped ... make him a better political candidate and subtly made him more electable, even while drawing attention to his drinking and philandering. Now that's some feat."
As an historian, Wallace sees biographies as crucial markers in the political landscape to understanding leaders, and when it comes to her own unpublished work on Gillard, there is still hope.
"I may well [publish the book] down the track but it would take an awful lot of updating now, this many years after the event," she says. "But never say never,"
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.