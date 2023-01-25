Times Past: January 26, 1992

On this day in 1992 The Canberra Times reported on the successful Multicultural Australia Day Festival.
The festival was organised by the political supporters of the Hare-Clark voting and in order to promote it there were balloons with the slogan "Hare-Clarke Simply the Best".
Hundreds of people gathered in Civic Square in a parade of colour with cheers and applause from the crowd. Some people took the "Hare" part literally and donned hare suits.
The political message was lost amongst the ice-cream smudged faces enjoying the show. For the first time communities from the Baltic countries, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Croatia and Slovenia, marched in the parade of nations.
The President of the Ethnic Communities Council of the ACT, Vic Rebikoff, said it had been by far the biggest [crowd wise] multicultural festival up to that point in Canberra.
Thirty people were involved in the six months of planning of the event and it was promoted interstate. It was a rough estimate that of the thousands that had packed into the city, 30 per cent were guessed to have been from interstate.
There was a great feeling of happiness that was expressed through song, dance and food.
Along with the parade there were food stalls lining the fringes of Civic square so festival goers could experience the flavours of the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.