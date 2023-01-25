The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 26, 1992

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
January 26 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on January 26, 1992.

On this day in 1992 The Canberra Times reported on the successful Multicultural Australia Day Festival.

