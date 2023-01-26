The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 27, 1927

January 27 2023
Times Past: January 27, 1927

On this day in 1927, it was reported there was an inaugural meeting of the Canberra Branch of the St. John Ambulance Association that was held at the Fire Station in Eastlake.

