Times Past: January 27, 1927

On this day in 1927, it was reported there was an inaugural meeting of the Canberra Branch of the St. John Ambulance Association that was held at the Fire Station in Eastlake.
In opening of the meeting, the acting chairman announced the financial membership of the branch already totalled 30. The members had all agreed to attend training lectures and go through the examination process. It was decided the lectures would be held on Tuesday night, possibly at the Scout's Hall at Causeway.
Mr A. Lambking, from Sydney, who was the instructor for the Association, was present at the meeting and briefly outlined the objectives of the association and emphasised the value of first aid classes in any community.
Dr Alcorn, who was to be the lecturer to the classes, was also at the meeting. He remarked that the first move to form a branch of the Ambulance Association was born from a caring society and wanting to work together.
He then said the course will comprise six lectures, one a week, but it was his practice to add two more. Ar Alcorn also answered a question that was raised where he replied he would be quite prepared to take a ladies class if it could be formed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.