Ian Warden | The hair-raising Australian Open

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
January 28 2023 - 5:30am
Coco Gauff of the United States serves during the 2023 Australian Open. Picture Getty Images

It has never occurred to me that there might be anything lubricious about so pure, chaste, spiritual and artistic a sport as tennis.

In a disturbing coincidence I have just been admiring the most spectacular heads of hair sported by players at the Australian Open while, at changes of ends, reading of how once upon a time to sport a head of hair disqualified the wicked wearer from any chance of going to Heaven.

