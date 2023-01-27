In a disturbing coincidence I have just been admiring the most spectacular heads of hair sported by players at the Australian Open while, at changes of ends, reading of how once upon a time to sport a head of hair disqualified the wicked wearer from any chance of going to Heaven.
Matthew Wills' piece "The Renaissance Lets Its Hair Down" popped up online just as the Open got underway. Simultaneously this writer, tennis-besotted and with fingers especially crossed for US tennis prodigy Coco Gauff, began ogling hours of the Open.
Wills' piece is gloriously illustrated by Botticelli's painting Idealised Portrait of a Woman (1480). It features, in Wills' description, Botticelli's idealised woman's "long, pony-tailed, braided, curlicued, honey-blonde hair ... decorated with more than two hundred painted pearls ..."
Today, almost 550 years later, the dashingly athletic Ms Gauff (as I write ranked seventh in the world) is made portrait-photogenic in the extreme (how Botticelli would have leapt to his easel to paint her!) in part by her spectacular hair and hairdos.
Botticelli's portrayed woman, thought to be a Simonetta Vespucci, and Ms Gauff do not look at all alike. For a start Vespucci is luminously, Europeanly pale, whereas Ms Gauff is African-American.
But there is a shared splendour about both women's hair.
Sheer irrationality is one of the joys of sporting fandom and so with the fabulous fortnight of the Australian Open still underway as I write, it doesn't embarrass me in the slightest to testify that I have always admired US tennis star Coco Gauff almost as much for her exciting hairdos as for her exhilarating tennis.
Her head is furnished with a fabulous black abundance of hair. Her team's travelling hairstylists conjure it into spectacular and elaborate ropes and braids that flail and swish as she plays.
Here, lest you think me shallow and frivolous to dwell on a tennis player's hair, I leap to say that I have written a zillion earnest words about how tennis is so much more than just a game, about how it is a profound theatrical art form (containing lots of virtual opera, ballet and Shakespeare) about everything that really matters in Life.
Hence it follows that sheer spectacle, of the kind given by players' spectacular locks, is an important part of the aesthetic delight that tennis gives.
But it is because my delight in Ms Gauff's hair is purely aesthetical that Matthew Wills' piece about Renaissance ideas of hair being satanically sexual reads so perplexingly.
The 13th-century theologian Thomas Aquinas was influential in this.
"Building off an earlier father of the Church, Augustine of Hippo," Wills tells us, "Aquinas lumped hair among the corporeal superfluities, along with urine and faeces. These were things which would not resurrect along with the body come Judgment Day. So hair was spiritually irrelevant [and was wicked, too] as a symbol of flaming desire."
"The notion that everybody was going to be hairless in Heaven may not have sat well with some of the artists of the Renaissance," Wills thinks, with Sandro Botticelli (c. 1445-1510) emerging at first as the great painter of hair ..."
"This made Botticelli no friends in the Church [because for the Church] hair wasn't simply a theological superfluity valueless to the condition of the immortal soul ... but was also a spiritual threat. Female hair was a snare, luring men and boys to lust."
"Religious repression won out," Wills regrets, so that by the 1490s, "Botticelli refrained from painting fabulous manes, covering hair under layers of cloth."
Quite why one has always greatly admired Ms Gauff's hair in aesthetical ways without looking at it ever triggering the sorts of sexualised thoughts in me that Augustine of Hippo and Thomas Aquinas warn of is a minor mystery.
Can it be because I have always been so deadly earnest and zealous about tennis (see, above, my earnest gush about its profound role in human Life) that, blinkered, it has never occurred to me that there might be anything lubricious about so pure, chaste, spiritual and artistic a sport?
The thought of a hairless Heaven is unnerving in the extreme (the mental pictures it conjures!). But I choose to believe that misguided, testosterone-intoxicated Augustine of Hippo was wrong - that when the time comes Ms Gauff, a devout Baptist, will ascend to Paradise (taking her racquets with her, for tennis is the game they play in Heaven) with her spectacular tresses intact.
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
