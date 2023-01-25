Journalist Chuck Tatum (Kirk Douglas), fired repeatedly from big-city newsrooms for everything from alcohol to adultery, finds himself working at the Albuquerque Sun-Bulletin. Desperate for another shot at the big time, Tatum decides to milk and manipulate the story of a man trapped in a collapsed cave as much as possible. Wheeling and dealing, he gets exclusive access, arranges for the rescue to be delayed, and attracts hordes of people and national attention. Billy Wilder's cynical satire wasn't a financial or critical success in its day. Writer Sam Staggs thought that perhaps it "told people too much about themselves": its target is as much the people who eagerly read about and come to gawk at and profit from tragedies as the press who report on them. It was ahead of its time: over the years its reputation has grown.

