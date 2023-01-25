The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Journalism movies can celebrate or denigrate the work of print and TV reporters.

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:37pm, first published January 25 2023 - 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Journalists are often ranked with politicians and used-car salesmen on the public trust scale, but while some engage in behaviour that justifies such a view, many others are scrupulous professionals who work hard to provide high-quality news, commentary and entertainment (well, he would say that, wouldn't he? But it's true).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.