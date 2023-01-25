Journalists are often ranked with politicians and used-car salesmen on the public trust scale, but while some engage in behaviour that justifies such a view, many others are scrupulous professionals who work hard to provide high-quality news, commentary and entertainment (well, he would say that, wouldn't he? But it's true).
Ace in the Hole (1951, Apple TV):
Journalist Chuck Tatum (Kirk Douglas), fired repeatedly from big-city newsrooms for everything from alcohol to adultery, finds himself working at the Albuquerque Sun-Bulletin. Desperate for another shot at the big time, Tatum decides to milk and manipulate the story of a man trapped in a collapsed cave as much as possible. Wheeling and dealing, he gets exclusive access, arranges for the rescue to be delayed, and attracts hordes of people and national attention. Billy Wilder's cynical satire wasn't a financial or critical success in its day. Writer Sam Staggs thought that perhaps it "told people too much about themselves": its target is as much the people who eagerly read about and come to gawk at and profit from tragedies as the press who report on them. It was ahead of its time: over the years its reputation has grown.
Quote: "I met a lot of hard-boiled eggs in my life, but you - you're 20 minutes."
Trivia: The film was inspired in part by the real-life cases of Floyd Collins and Kathy Fiscus.
If you like this, try: Sweet Smell of Success; A Face in the Crowd; Network.
All the President's Men (1976, Apple TV):
Two of The Washington Post's reporters, Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), are assigned to cover what appears to be a minor burglary in the Democratic National Committee headquarters housed in the Watergate Complex. But there's more to it than that. Their dogged persistence, and tips from a government official known as "Deep Throat" lead them into a dark world of corruption going up to president Richard Nixon. The film was nominated for eight Oscars and won four including best adapted screenplay for William Goldman and best supporting actor for Jason Robards Jr as Ben Bradlee Sr, executive editor of The Washington Post.
Quote: "Follow the money."
Trivia: W. Mark Felt, who was deputy director of the FBI during the early 1970s, revealed he was Deep Throat in 2005.
If you like this, try: The Post; Spotlight; She Said.
Network (1976, Prime Video):
Writer Paddy Chayefsky vented his spleen at the TV industry in this satire, which does not seem quite so outrageous today. When TV anchor Howard Beale (Peter Finch) is given two weeks' notice because his ratings are in decline he has a breakdown and says he will kill himself on air. His ratings soar as he becomes more unhinged and the network executives, including programming chief Diana Christensen (Faye Dunaway) ruthlessly decide to exploit the man dubbed "the mad prophet of the airwaves".
Quote: "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this any more!"
Trivia: This became the second film (after A Streetcar Named Desire) to win three out of the four acting Oscars. British-born Australian Finch became the first actor to win a posthumous Oscar (the second was another Australian, Heath Ledger, who won the best supporting actor as the Joker in The Dark Knight).
If you like this, try: Nightcrawler: Ace in the Hole; His Girl Friday.
Nightcrawler (2014, Apple TV. Stan):
Lou Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) roams the Los Angeles streets at night with a camcorder and police radio scanner to record serious accidents and violent crimes, sometimes tampering with the scenes to make things look better (or worse). He sells the footage to Nina Romina (Rene Russell), a local TV news director who's eager to improve ratings, and descends into ever-riskier and more repugnant behaviour. Lou and Nina might seem reprehensible, but they wouldn't do what they did if there wasn't an audience.
Quote: "I like to say that if you're seeing me, you're having the worst day of your life."
Trivia: An inspiration for writer-director Dan Gilroy pseudonymous Weegee, who in the 1930s used a police-band shortwave radio to find and photograph nocturnal crime scenes, selling the pictures to the press.
If you like this, try: Joker; Taxi Driver; Broadcast News.
Spotlight (2015, Google Play, Apple TV):
Loosely based on a Pulitzer Prize winning series of stories, this follows The Boston Globe's "Spotlight" investigative team as they investigate allegations of widespread, systemic child abuse and its cover-up in their Catholic Church diocese. This sober film won Oscars for best picture and original screenplay.
Quote: "You guys gotta understand. This is big. This is not just Boston. It's the whole country. It's the whole world. And it goes right up to the Vatican."
Trivia: Investigative reporter Ben Bradlee Jr (played by John Slattery) is the son of Ben Bradlee, Sr (see above).
If you like this, try: All the President's Men; She Said.
She Said (2022, Apple TV):
This is based on the book of the same title by New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan). It tells of their investigation into multiple women's allegations of sexual abuse against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (who, surely no spoiler alert needed, is now in prison).
Quote: "Who have you talked to?"
Trivia: Ashley Judd plays herself.
If you like this, try: Spotlight; All the President's Men.
