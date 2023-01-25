That the ACT Attorney-General and leader of the Greens thinks Australia Day is when Lieutenant Cook sailed past Sydney Harbour without noticing its existence, is to be expected.
More concerning are the implications of using the word "invasion" to account for what did happen on January 26, 1788. The settlement was not an invasion but an incursion.
The fleet had been sent to set up a refitting station en route to China. The British government and the East India Company feared the Dutch East India Company would block access through the Malacca Strait. Britain and the Netherlands had been at war on and off for decades.
One goal was access to China, not to buy its teas in exchange for Indian opium, as happened by force from the early 1830s, but to sell English processed goods.
All this and more had been made clear by the 1960s by the Tasmanian historian, K.D. Dallas, and collected in his Trading Posts or Penal Colonies (1969). Geoffrey Blainey acknowledges his debt to Dallas in The Tyranny of Distance.
What happened in and around Sydney and on Norfolk Island in 1788, and then Hobart from 1803, were moves in the hundreds of years of warfare between Britain and France.
Hence, 1788 was an incursion as part of a blue-water strategy. Invasion got under way twenty-five years later when Britain emerges from the anti-French wars as the only great power apart from the land-locked Czarist Empire.
Not that the above will have any place in an era of truth-telling when the criterion will be "well, anyway, that's my story" as to whether it was Cook or Phillip who invaded on any date you can't remember from primary school.
Frank Cassidy ("Why January 26 is a day for us all", canberratimes.com.au, January 25) devotes a full page on the issue: giving a litany of alternatives, but in total avoidance of 27 May; the day of the 1967 referendum.
Does he not recognise the success of that as being significant in bringing "true Australians together"?
If that isn't important enough, perhaps we should celebrate our reputation as a sporting nation. In reality our sport is less focused on the much-neglected public school sporting fields, but manifests itself mostly as spectators watching genuinely remarkable athletes.
We are addicted to viewing cricket, Rugby League and AFL but how to choose a day?
A stand-out winner is August 1, the birthday of the horse.
Horse racing has been at the social pinnacle since long before Phar Lap won the Melbourne Cup in 1930.
As a plus, Phar Lap was born under the Long White Cloud of our close-knit neighbour, New Zealand.
Now Karen Hardy ("Who does Canberra's best chicken schnitzel? And don't get us started on the parmi debate", canberratimes.com.au, January 25) has named Canberra's best chicken schnitzels, what about a search for the top authentic schnitty; the veal original, and GOAT (greatest of all time) of Austria?
The Austrians admit to pinching this from the Italians.
We are on safe ground in claiming the chook interloper as ours as it is doubtful the culinary correct Viennese would even recognise a chicken version.
What underpins the youth chaos in Alice Springs and Brisbane is complex. What is apparent is the social cost of family breakdown.
Three significant social trends that are undermining human and family flourishing.
Pornography: The pervasive reach of the internet and social media has given the purveyors of porn virtually unfettered 'teaching' access to almost every living Australian. We are literally soaking in porn: much of it utterly exploitative and degrading of women, increasingly violent, and contemptuous of consent.
Relationship modelling: Wife Swap, Bridezillas, Farmer Wants a Wife, Married at First Sight, Kiss Bang Love and Seven Year Switch - the less said, the better.
Casual, inconsequential sex: This seems to be the default ethic of the age. Thus, sexual encounter has been commodified: hollowed of its meaning, or, at the very least, decoupled from it; a mere exchange of goods between consumers.
No wonder the confusion, no wonder the tears - no wonder the outrage.
Strong, stable, loving families offer a different message: "You are of inestimable worth. You are infused with inherent dignity and value. Endowed with this objective truth, it behoves you to not only honour and reverence your own humanity in all its fullness, but that of others as well".
I'm amused by the comment of Alastair Bridges (Letters, January 25) suggesting that Canberra is "sinking into the mire" because of pill testing and that in his days as a teenager "personal responsibility came first and rights didn't matter".
I was completely oblivious to Canberra allegedly sinking into the mire and will have to purchase a new pair of Wellington boots as I'm worried my New Balance shoes may be irreparably damaged.
I believe Canberra is a pretty good place to live and haven't come across a lot of mire lately.
He misses the entire point of pill testing. By having their pills tested they are taking personal responsibility. They are also given information about the drug and many choose not to take it. They also warn their friends.
Rights do matter and always have. All of the medical advice and data from around the world indicates pill testing saves lives. A majority of Australians approve of it. Do we use common sense and the advice of the medical community or do we do an ostrich impression and continue to let people die?
The Prime Minister's heart is in the right place but the rest of him isn't. The Alice Springs crime wave is a municipal issue.
Unlike John Howard's federal intervention where physical violence was the concern, this time it is only of a material nature. A few phone calls could have settled the matter.
Mr Albanese has apparently responded to calls by the opposition and the media. Who is running the country?
I am all in favour of supporting Ukraine with military assistance. But not boots on the ground. And yes this is a Soviet era scenario playing out before us.
The ADF has a clue in its name. It's a defence not an offence force. We've seen what happens when we get involved in foreign conflicts. It does not end well.
We have a pitifully small ADF, a small population and a huge country to defend. We should set our sights on our own borders and military resources.
If the Chinese invade we will never stop them anyway.
When I read Mike Quirk (Letters, January 25) and others blaming the breakdown of law and order on inequality - a case of blaming the victims - I ask myself what "caused the alleged inequality?"
Then I cast my mind back to stories I was told in primary school about Africans so determined to get an education they studied by the light of glow worms.
Meanwhile it has been reported that truancy in some Indigenous communities can be as high as 40 per cent.
That brings to mind the old quip about how many social workers it takes to change a lightbulb. The answer? "One, but it has to want to change".
If there aren't enough jobs in Alice Springs then people should be encouraged to go to where the jobs are.
The Conservation Council's 2019 announcement of support for "extending the north-south light rail route through to Woden and Tuggeranong" came as a surprise to most of its members.
I recently said that we can replace the ACT's entire fleet of polluting buses with zero emissions electric buses, and build bus rapid transit between Civic and Woden, for less than the cost of the slower and less frequent services of Stage 2 of light rail (Letters, January 12).
The president of the Conservation Council ACT Region, Sarah Reid (Letters, January 16) responded, "He did not consult the TWG. His views do not reflect those of the Conservation Council".
The president did not discuss her response with the Transport Working Group. Only two of the six organisations represented in that group qualify to be Conservation Council members. At the November 2022 annual general meeting the president allowed the other organisations to nominate - and to vote for - candidates for election to the board.
Whose views does Ms Reid represent?
Get rid of the official Australia Day holiday. Do not replace it with another date. Those who wish to celebrate can do so in their own time. Those who wish to protest can do so in their own time. Most people are over this controversy that occurs every year at this time.
I don't believe there is any other country that has its national day on the date it was colonised by another country. Usually countries prefer the date on which they gained independence to the date on which they lost it.
How can any fair-minded person believe it proper for the Labor government to permit tax deductibility for donations to the Voice "yes" vote but deny it for donations for the "no" vote? Is this not blatant abuse of political power?
The Voice referendum text could include a commitment, once the final version has been thought out, to hold and abide by an AEC conducted nationwide postal plebiscite.
My great wish is that we could we all lay down our verbal weapons and celebrate together with Aboriginal song and dance to give thanks for a land that has given freedom and hope to so many people for thousands of years.
The restrictions surrounding the supply of alcohol in Aboriginal communities, while apparently worthy, are denounced as racist. A simple solution; apply these restrictions universally across all Australia. A supportive action to show we are one people.
Another Aboriginal moral panic. Hmmm, haven't had one of those for a while. Must be a slow news week.
It seems to me that nowadays any given public holiday is meaningless to a sizeable proportion of the population. Why not abolish all of them and give workers a baker's dozen per year to be taken when they would prefer to be doing anything else but working?
The devil is in the lack of Voice detail.
Nicholas Stuart ("ChatGPT, artificial intelligence is still lacking in one way", canberratimes.com.au, January 23) explores the limits of artificial intelligence in language and rational thought. Of course, the real question is can an artificial intelligence solve a cryptic crossword?
Jacinda Ardern was wise to get out before she and her party are tossed out at the next New Zealand election. They are facing annihilation.
