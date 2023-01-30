The Canberra Times
Review

Restaurant review: Onzieme in Kingston is pushing boundaries with its menu

By Chris Hansen
January 31 2023 - 4:30am
Smoked duck with stone fruit. Picture by James Croucher

Louis Cattoupes has a problem. He's seriously pushing the boundaries of Canberra dining, but in a conservative town such as Canberra, the problem is that not everyone is going to understand or love what he does.

