As the crimson sun sets behind us tonight, the wood-fired oven is pumping, and there is a glow in the room, awash with a younger crowd and staff who are dressed like they might be off to a music festival. But I think that it works because Onzieme is indeed a festival. As the guy at the bar in his ripped jeans and blue singlet, tucking into a plate of mutton tartare with tonnato and cured yolk, will no doubt attest to.